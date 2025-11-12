HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Every child deserves the opportunity to grow up healthy, educated, and dream. Yet in Vietnam, thousands of children are born each year with life-threatening conditions, while many girls in rural communities are forced to leave school too early. For nearly 20 years, the VinaCapital Foundation (VCF), a U.S.-registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has been changing that reality and inviting the world to join in. The Vietnamese government has done an incredible job of lowering poverty levels and mortality at all levels. But there is much left to do.

The American Nonprofit Rewriting the Future for Disadvantaged Children in Vietnam

VCF has helped more than 11,000 children with congenital heart defects to receive free life-saving surgeries through its Heartbeat Vietnam program. Mobile outreach clinics bring free screenings to remote villages, ensuring no child is forgotten. When COVID-19 devastated families, Care to Rise stepped in to provide long-term care for orphaned and vulnerable children. With the launch of Can-Clover, children with cancer are receiving not just clinical treatment, but also emotional support and education to help them survive their childhood illness and become successful adults.

Programs like Survive to Thrive equip rural hospitals with neonatal training and lifesaving equipment, reducing infant and maternal mortality rates by double digits. The Clean Water program has brought safe drinking water to thousands of children and families, protecting them from disease and strengthening schools and medical facilities.

Education is equally at the heart of VCF's mission. Through the Brighter Path program, hundreds of ethnic minority girls have been empowered to finish school, break the cycle of poverty, and grow into leaders in their rural communities.

Beyond healthcare and education, VCF addresses urgent community needs. When disasters strike, such as the devastating floods and landslides of 2024, VCF's Care & Share program responds immediately. It delivers food, clean water, clothing, and healthcare while also helping rebuild schools, clinics, and water systems so communities can recover and thrive. Most recently, the Typhoon Yagi disaster response provided emergency clinics and supplies and then rebuilt schools, hospitals, and the lives of thousands of victims.

This impact has earned VCF national recognition. In September 2025, CEO Rad Kivette was honored with a Certificate of Merit by the Prime Minister of Vietnam for his leadership and the foundation's remarkable contributions to national development and international integration.

For nearly two decades, VinaCapital Foundation has embodied the power of compassion without borders, building healthier communities, empowering young women, and giving children not just a chance to survive but the opportunity to thrive.

For more information, please contact:

Ms. Tran Khanh Linh – Public Engagement and Communications Manager

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (+84) 388 544 548

About the VinaCapital Foundation

The VinaCapital Foundation (VCF) is a USA-registered 501-c3 public charitable organization, licensed as an international non-governmental organization in Vietnam. Founded in 2006, VCF's mission is to create healthcare and education solutions to transform the lives of underserved and marginalized children and women in Vietnam. The work of VCF touches the lives of millions of Vietnamese in 63 provinces every year.

We invest in 3 areas:

- Grassroots medical programs:Heartbeat Vietnam, which funds children's heart surgeries, including pre-and post-operative care; Rural Outreach Clinics, which provides free health examination for children in remote areas; Care to Rise, which accesses, protects, encourages, and provides long-term care to Covid-19 orphans until adulthood; and Grassroots Assistance with specialized care, nutrition and psychosocial activities for children and their parents.

- Healthcare capacity building programs:Survive to Thrive - Critical Response, which provides hospitals training and equipment for emergency and neonatal care; Clean Water installs filtration systems to give potable water to underserved communities; National Emergencies, which organizes and implements disaster and pandemic relief.

- Education programs:Brighter Path educates and transforms ethnic minority female students with scholarships, mentoring, and Annual Empowerment Meeting, while Brighter Path Girls' Clubs provide life-changing knowledge and soft skills training in legal rights, sexual and reproductive health, financial literacy and leadership so they become agents of change in their rural communities.

VCF's vision is a thriving Vietnam where all children and women are healthy, educated, and empowered to benefit from economic growth and contribute to sustainable community improvements. Across every program runs deep commitments to children's and women's rights, gender equality, improved nutrition, environmental protection, and poverty reduction. VCF is committed to building a vibrant middle class.

Website: www.vinacapitalfoundation.org

SOURCE The VinaCapital Foundation