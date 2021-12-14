The American Optometric Association (AOA) announces partnership with pro-basketball player Tacko Fall on national awareness campaign, Eye Deserve More

"As a professional basketball player, taking care of my body is so important," says Tacko. "Seeing an optometrist is part of my annual health routine before each season begins to ensure my eyes and body are healthy and I'm able perform my best during each game. That's why I'm excited to partner with the AOA to encourage everyone to think about your eye health when you think about your overall health."

Good eye health and vision, just like speed and strength, are critical in how well athletes perform. Through annual comprehensive eye exams, doctor of optometry can not only detect if an athlete has indications of vision problems, but also provide clinical insights to help them see and play to the best of their ability. Eye exams also safeguard overall health by enabling the doctor to detect more than 270 serious health conditions including diabetes, high blood pressure and even some forms of cancer.

From a young age, Tacko has been very tuned into his eye health after receiving his first pair of glasses at the age of five due to myopia (nearsightedness) and having a brain tumor removed when he was 17. Because of his personal experience, Tacko hopes to reach people with a clear message that even if you don't think you need glasses or contacts, or your prescription hasn't changed, it is still important to visit an optometrist to screen for underlying eye and overall health issues.

"In-person quality care isn't just for elite athletes, it's something we should all expect as an essential part of our overall health and wellbeing," states AOA President Robert C. Layman, O.D. "Optometrists regularly examine asymptomatic patients who come in for an appointment, only to then diagnose them with serious eye and other health issues. Whether you're a nurse, teacher, delivery person, someone who spends all day at a computer or outside – it is critical that you see a doctor of optometry in person every year."

Earlier this year, the Eye Deserve More campaign teamed up with USA Surfing and pro-surfer Caroline Marks to educate the public on the essentialness of regular, comprehensive eye health and vision care. The campaign continues to reinforce that every American deserves to get the full picture of their eye and overall health with in-person, comprehensive care from an AOA doctor.

People are encouraged to visit AOA.org/EyeDeserveMore to hear more real-life stories and find a local AOA doctor of optometry near them.

SOURCE American Optometric Association