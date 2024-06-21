The American Pecan Promotion Board Launches "Surprisingly Snackable Pecans"

FORT WORTH, Texas, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pecan Promotion Board (APPB) is on a mission to evolve the way Americans enjoy pecans. Traditionally viewed as a holiday baking nut, pecans are taking center stage as a deliciously nutritious snack option for everyday consumption in the group's new "Surprisingly Snackable Pecans" campaign launching this week.

With 90% of U.S. adults snacking up to three times per day and 81% of nuts being consumed as a snack, the APPB said it sees an opportunity to position pecans as the go-to snack that delivers on both flavor and function. "As snacking grows more functional, people still want to have tasty choices. With their buttery taste, natural sweetness and good-for-you nutrients, pecans are a perfect snack option," said Serena Schaffner, APPB Managing Director of Global Marketing.

The APPB has partnered with Signal Theory, a branding agency known for its behavioral science approach to marketing, and creative studio SixTwentySix to create a campaign to reach target audiences across generations. "Three creative spots showcase the versatility and appeal of pecans," said Joe Wilper, Creative Director at Signal Theory. "Many people have pecans anchored in their minds for a particular use. The goal here is to surprise people with the versatility of this all-American nut."

The APPB is taking a comprehensive shopper marketing approach to lift the category of pecans, with spots available on CTV and streaming platforms, as well as strategies for e-commerce, in-store activations, influencer marketing, social media promotion, digital marketing and out-of-home billboards. "With the Surprisingly Snackable Pecans campaign, the APPB is ready to make some noise in the snacking world and secure a spot for pecans on everyday grocery lists," said Shaffner.

