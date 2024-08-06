The American Pet Products Association (APPA) Releases 2024 Dog and Cat Owner Insight Report

Despite economic pressures, pet owners increase spending, with health and quality time their top priorities.

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Pet Products Association (APPA) has released the 2024 Dog and Cat Report: Strategic Insights from the National Pet Owners Survey, its second pet owner insights report this year. The report by the leading trade association for the pet industry features the latest research and insights on the two largest segments of the pet industry, dog and cat owners.

APPA's 2024 Dog and Cat Report provides more than 200 pages of comprehensive analysis and visuals on owner shopping trends, sentiment, demographics and behaviors with dedicated modules for dog and cat owners. Trends from the report show a demonstrated shift in how pet owners choose to interact with and care for their pets, emphasizing health care concerns and quality time as top priorities.

"As the leading voice for the pet products industry, our findings both confirm evolving trends and reveal surprising shifts in how pet owners bond with and care for their pets," said APPA President and CEO Peter Scott. "The data shows us that despite economic pressures, the majority of pet owners continue to spend on their pets."

Five key findings from the report include:

The use of calming products has grown by 168% for dogs and 174% for cats since 2018, indicating significant growth in pet owners seeking various solutions to alleviate their pet's anxiety. Fifty-nine percent of dog owners and 52% of cat owners use some type of calming product, up from 22% and 19%, respectively. Among dog owners, anxiety/calming supplement use has seen significant growth, with 15% of dog owners who give their dog supplements using an anxiety/calming supplement compared to 4% in 2018.





There is an upward trend of veterinarian-diagnosed dog and cat obesity and prescribed weight-loss diets. Twelve percent of dog owners and 17% of cat owners say that their veterinarian considers their pet obese (up from 9% and 15% in 2022), while prescribed weight loss diets are reported by 11% of dog owners and 13% of cat owners (up from 9% and 12% in 2022).





Vitamin and supplement use has grown by nearly 50% for dogs and 60% for cats since 2018. Fifty percent of dog owners and 32% of cat owners give their pets a vitamin or supplement, up from 34% and 20%, respectively. In particular, prebiotic and probiotic supplements have been on the uptrend, with 21% of dog owners and 28% of cat owners giving their pets prebiotic/probiotic supplements, compared to 17% of dog owners and 21% of cat owners in 2022.





Pet owners are prioritizing quality time with their pets. Dog owners are taking their dogs to parks (58%) and bringing them on daily routines and errands more often. Fifteen percent of dog owners take their dogs along daily on errands in a car, a significant increase from 10% in 2018. At least once a week, 50% take their dogs with them on foot, and 53% take them with them in the car for errands/routines. Cat owners are training and spending more time outdoors with their cats, demonstrated by the growing use of training aids (46% in 2024, up from 34% in 2018). Thirty-one percent own leashes (up from 21% in 2018), and 23% own harnesses (up from 13% in 2018). Dog and cat owners are buying more gifts and hosting more parties for their pets. Forty-four percent of dog owners and 32% of cat owners purchase a gift for their pet's birthday, up from 36% and 24% in 2022, respectively. Pet birthday parties are increasingly popular, with 27% of dog owners and 20% of cat owners hosting a holiday/birthday party for their pets, compared to 20% of dog owners and 16% of cat owners in 2022.





Travel plans accommodate and frequently include pets. While most dog owners (55%) and a growing number of cat owners (36%) tailor their travel plans to accommodate their pets, the desire to spend quality time with pets extends beyond the day-to-day and into travel. In the past year, 88% of dog owners and 90% of cat owners have traveled with their pets in the car, and 68% of dog owners and 80% of cat owners have traveled by plane. Most significant is the number of dog and cat owners who have taken their pets on three or more trips in the last year. Among dog owners, 34% have taken their dogs on three or more trips in the car, up from 26% in 2022. Twenty-two percent have taken their dogs on three or more trips with them by plane, up from 13% in 2022. Among cat owners, 30% have taken their cats on three or more trips in the car, up from 21% in 2022. Twenty-two percent have taken their cats on three or more trips with them by plane, up from 14% in 2022.



"The enduring emotional connection between humans and their pets remains deep. With that said, we were surprised and eager to see the increased pet owner prioritization and concern over the health of their pets, whether that be obesity, anxiety or overall wellness. It indicates that pets' quality of life has become a top priority for owners," added Scott. "As an overwhelming majority believe that their pets bring them happiness and emotional support, increased quality time spent and travel with pets follow suit."

The American Pet Products Association is a membership organization serving the pet industry through services and programs designed to help its members prosper. Since 1988, APPA has published the APPA National Pet Owners Survey, the premier resource of its kind, providing in-depth data on consumer behavior. Now conducted annually, the APPA National Pet Owners Survey will monitor consumer habits, identify short- and long-term trends and discover new opportunities in pet ownership, pet product and service consumption across four APPA Research Insights Reports produced quarterly, including State of the Industry, Dog & Cat, Fish & Reptiles and Horse, Birds & Small Animals.

For more information about APPA's available market research, visit https://americanpetproducts.org/research-insights. Complementary media access is available upon request.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN PET PRODUCTS ASSOCIATION

Founded in 1958, the American Pet Products Association (APPA) is the leading trade association for the pet industry. APPA's mission is to build a connected and informed community with a passion for pets while serving the pet industry through services and programs designed to help its members prosper. APPA membership includes over 1,000 pet businesses and thought leaders, including manufacturers, retailers, suppliers, distributors, service providers and more. Through the APPA Gives Back program, APPA is proud to support organizations that benefit humans and pets: the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), Joybound People & Pets, Pets in the Classroom and the Pet Advocacy Network. Visit AmericanPetProducts.org for more information, and follow APPA on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X and YouTube.

