The American private investment fund XY Booster enhances neurodivergent talent

The corporation, which provides funding to socially impactful startups incubated in Spanish-speaking markets scalable at an international level, is betting on expanding neurodiversity in companies as an intelligent investment with tangible benefits. XY Booster , with offices in New York, San Francisco, Mexico and Barcelona (Spain), has 40% neurodivergent talent in its workforce.

NEW YORK, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 15 and 20% of the world's population is neurodivergent, according to Stanford University's Neurodiversity at Work program. This percentage reveals that at least one in every six people has conditions such as dyslexia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), Tourette syndrome, dyspraxia and dyscalculia or belongs to the autism spectrum.

Neurodivergence brings significant qualities to teams.

Neurodivergent individuals share commonalities in how they learn and process information, which can bring significant value in the workplace. Among other differential skills, individuals with dyslexia excel in attention to detail, those on the autism spectrum have up to 50% greater ability to recognize patterns, and individuals with ADHD exhibit innovative thinking, highly skilled in creatively solving problems.

However, neurodiverse individuals who disclose their condition often face difficulties in obtaining employment, mainly due to organizations' unawareness about what neurodivergence entails.

Therefore, more and more experts emphasize that forming a neurodiverse workforce not only promotes inclusion but is also a strategic move with significant financial and social benefits. In fact, a report by consulting firm Deloitte states that teams with neurodivergent professionals can be 30% more productive.

According to Mark Long, Chief Marketing Officer of the startup XtraordinarY, focused on enhancing neurodivergent talent and backed by the American private investment fund XY Booster , "creating an environment favorable to neurodiversity and investing in it is beneficial for everyone. It strengthens the company by fostering innovation, boosting productivity, and expanding its talent pool. It also allows organizations to contribute to a more inclusive society and potentially benefit from tax incentives."

Both Mark Long and Robert Monturiol, founder and president of XY Booster, are dyslexic, so their commitment to promoting the inclusion of neurodiverse individuals in their projects is paramount.

"By embracing neurodiversity in the team and in its investment practices, XY Booster can unlock new opportunities, improve decision-making processes, and increase its overall effectiveness as a fund. Thus, it can gain a competitive advantage in the market and, at the same time, have a positive impact on society," emphasizes Long.

