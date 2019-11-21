The American-Scottish Foundation Holds Wallace Awards During 45th Anniversary of the First US Scotland Week

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American-Scottish Foundation, Inc, (ASF) hosted on November 8, 2019 its annual Wallace Awards Celebration culminating the 45th Anniversary of Scotland Week organized by Lady Natalie Douglas-Hamilton and held in New York City on November 10-17, 1974.

The Wallace Awards brings together Scots and the Scottish-Americans to honor those who have made an outstanding contribution to build and improve relations between the two countries.

American Scottish Foundation 2019 Wallace Awards were presented to Francis Finlay, CMG, OBE and Paul Little, at a Gala Celebration in New York for their outstanding contributions to Anglo American Heritage, Arts and Education. Co Chairs Roddy Gow, ELizabeth De Forest Scottt and Olivia Fussell join Paul Little prior to the Awards. Olivia Fussell accepts the ASF 2019 Wallace Award on behalf of Francis Finlay from American Scottish Foundation Chairman, Kenneth Donnelly

"This year's honorees were selected for their outstanding contributions to the arts and education," said ASF President Camilla Hellman, MBE. "This is one of our most significant annual events, and we were delighted to honor Francis Finlay and Paul Little. This event raised funds for the ASF Youth Bursaries programs, originally set up by Lord Malcolm Douglas-Hamilton when he founded the American-Scottish Foundation in 1956, which helps American or Scottish youths to participate in ours and other cultural and educational programs."

"I was particularly thrilled to speak about this year's honoree Paul Little," said ASF Chairman Kenneth Donnelly, "who has earned an international reputation as a visionary education reformer. I have worked with Paul over the years, and seen the accomplishments that he has made to the college system of Scotland. I am particularly impressed that he extended his expertise to New York by contributing to the SUNY Maritime College. He believes passionately that education is the great enabler of social mobility, and in providing unrivalled access to higher and further education for all, not just the few."

"Francis Finlay made our Wallace Awards Celebration something special," said Roddy Gow, OBE, co-Chair of the Wallace Awards Committee and the ASF international Advisory Board. "He's been called a 'quiet philanthropist' with a large portfolio that he calls "enthusiasms," including years of support to his alma matter –Oxford University's Merton College – the British Museum, the National Galleries and National Libraries of Scotland – and the ASF. His work and generosity ensure that Scottish-Americans will have access to Scotland's history and its culture well into the next century."

The mission of The American-Scottish Foundation®, an international not-for-profit, is to establish links and champion the extraordinary relationship between the peoples of Scotland and the United States through the pursuit of contemporary social, cultural, and educational activities.

