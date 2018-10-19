The American Society For Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Announces New Premier Partnerships With Endo Pharmaceuticals, Evolus, Inc. And Sinclair Pharma

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS) today announced that Endo Pharmaceuticals, Evolus, Inc. and Sinclair Pharma are the newest additions to the Society's roster of Premier Industry Partners. The Aesthetic Society is the leading professional society of board-certified plastic surgeons specializing in cosmetic procedures.

Founded in 1997 with global headquarters in Dublin, Endo Pharmaceuticals is a highly focused branded pharmaceutical company delivering quality medicines through excellence in development, manufacturing and commercialization. Endo currently has several marketed products in the U.S., in addition to a pipeline of late-stage candidates in clinical development. Endo will partner with ASAPS under the Endo Aesthetic portfolio where they plan to maximize the value of their brand by offering a variety of aesthetic therapies to providers and patients. Currently, Endo has an injectable product in development for the treatment of cellulite.

Evolus is a company dedicated to aesthetic medicine focused on providing physicians and their patients with expanded choices in aesthetic treatments and procedures. Evolus' lead candidate DWP-450, also known by the chemical name prabotulinumtoxinA, is a 900 kDa purified botulinum toxin type A complex that was approved by Health Canada for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adult patients under 65 years of age and is being evaluated for marketing approval in the United States and other areas.

Sinclair Pharma is a global company with a rapidly expanding U.S. presence operating in the aesthetics market. Sinclair has a strong portfolio of differentiated, complementary aesthetics technologies, which are experiencing significant growth, targeting clinical needs for effective, high quality, minimally-invasive treatments. This includes, Silhouette InstaLift®, a minimally-invasive procedure that increases volume while restoring contours of the midface.

"It is essential for the Aesthetic Society to develop meaningful relationships with key leaders in our industry," says W. Grant Stevens, MD, President of ASAPS. "Endo, Evolus and Sinclair Pharma are three phenomenal examples of industry leaders in innovation and technology, and we are pleased to have them join our elite group of partners."

The newest partners join an elite group of aesthetic companies, including Allergan, Galatea Surgical, Galderma, KCI, Mentor, Merz Aesthetics, NeoGraft, and founding Premier partner Sientra as Premier Partners of the Aesthetic Society. ASAPS' Premier Partnership program provides an opportunity for industry to go beyond the traditional sponsorship model. The premier, year-round industry program is designed to generate maximum visibility and collaboration for participating companies. In addition, the strategic program provides networking, hospitality and advertising opportunities. Partnering with The Aesthetic Society provides Premier Partners dynamic access to a specialized market of aesthetic plastic surgeons.

About ASAPS

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS/The Aesthetic Society) is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. ASAPS is comprised of over 2,600 Plastic Surgeons; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements.

