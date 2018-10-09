The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery Partners with the InterContinental® Mark Hopkins Hotel to Donate Food to the Homeless Throughout San Francisco with the Help of Food Runners

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS/The Aesthetic Society) is hosting its Experienced Insights: Breast and Body Contouring meeting in San Francisco this week from October 18 through October 20 at the InterContinental Mark Hopkins hotel in San Francisco. The Aesthetic Society partnered with the InterContinental Mark Hopkins to donate much-needed food in the form of boxed lunches to the substantial homeless population in the city with Food Runners, a non-profit organization devoted to alleviating hunger and preventing waste.

The current homeless population in San Francisco is estimated to be 7,500 individuals as of 2017, all located within an approximate 49-mile radius. San Francisco has a higher percentage of chronically homeless people than in comparable cities. Many of the homeless need mental healthcare and addiction treatment, which the city is working to address with expanded programs. Still, there is a daily and desperate need for food donations for the homeless population as well.

"It is a pleasure to work with the InterContinental Mark Hopkins to help the San Francisco community while our organization of board-certified plastic surgeons meet for an intimate conference regarding industry innovations and education. We enjoy opportunities to give back and a food donation allows us the chance to make an immediate impact on a city that continually welcomes us," states W. Grant Stevens, MD, President of The Aesthetic Society.

"We are always excited to see organizations doing business in San Francisco making a positive impact on our local community," says Food and Beverage Director Joe Ferragamo. "As longtime supporters of Food Runners and their dedication to feeding people in need, we are happy to partner with the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery for this significant donation."

About ASAPS

The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS/The Aesthetic Society) is recognized as the world's leading organization devoted entirely to aesthetic plastic surgery and cosmetic medicine of the face and body. ASAPS is comprised of over 2,600 Plastic Surgeons; Active Members are certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery (USA) or by the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada and have extensive training in the complete spectrum of surgical and non-surgical aesthetic procedures. International Active Members are certified by equivalent boards of their respective countries. All members worldwide adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and must meet stringent membership requirements.

About the InterContinental® Mark Hopkins:

Located on the top of prestigious Nob Hill at the intersection of California and Mason Streets, the InterContinental Mark Hopkins, a historic landmark, is a regular stop on the California Street cable car line. Just minutes away from the financial and theatre districts as well as Union Square and Chinatown, this four-star, four-diamond hotel is also home to the Top of the Mark, the world-renowned 19th floor sky lounge that offers panoramic views of the San Francisco Bay Area. For more information and to make reservations, contact the Mark Hopkins, Number One Nob Hill, San Francisco, Calif. 94108, at 415.392.3434 or 800.NOB HILL (662-4455), or by visiting http://www.intercontinentalmarkhopkins.com.

