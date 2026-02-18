The American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery Hosts its 45th Annual Conference

Attend the premier international meeting in the field of medical lasers, light, and energy-based technologies.

WAUSAU, Wis., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Get inspired and connect with leading experts in the field! Register now to join the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) for its 45th Annual Conference, May 7-9, 2026, at the Savannah Convention Center in Savannah, Georgia.

Don't miss the ASLMS 2026 Annual Conference!

As the largest conference in the United States dedicated to laser, light, and energy-based technologies in medicine, this event brings together scientists, clinicians, residents, students, allied health professionals, and industry representatives from around the world. The three-day meeting provides an opportunity to learn from leading experts, exchange ideas, network, and help shape the future of patient care. ASLMS 2026 will feature over 20 workshops, daily plenary sessions, special events, and the latest in ground-breaking research.

Daily plenary sessions will include Emerging Devices, Awards Presentations, and Tech Connect. These sessions highlight the latest innovations, celebrate excellence in the field, and evaluate technologies that enhance patient outcomes.

Abstract sessions are the cornerstone of the ASLMS Annual Conference, and 2026 marked a record-breaking number of abstract submissions. Don't miss the breakthroughs, exciting research, and emerging trends that are shaping the future of the field!

Take a stroll down Laser Lane in the ASLMS Exhibit Hall to experience and engage with the latest innovations firsthand. See cutting-edge technologies move from the podium to up-close practical demonstration. The Exhibit Hall is full of products and services designed to advance patient care and optimize your practice.

Arrive early to take advantage of pre-conference programming on Wednesday, May 6. Gain confidence in performing laser and energy-based procedures through the *Fundamentals and Laser Safety: Core Principles for Clinical Applications* pre-conference course. This full-day course helps participants solidify their understanding of the core principles of device technology, safety, endpoints, and best clinical practices. Plus, attendees have the opportunity to take the optional laser safety quiz to test what they've learned!

New for 2026, the iASLMS pre-conference session will examine global approaches to the use of lasers and energy-based devices across diverse skin types. For the first time, a distinguished panel of world-renowned physicians representing Europe, Asia, the Middle East/Africa, and the Americas will convene to share their expertise. This session is complimentary to all ASLMS attendees.

Don't wait, register today! Early bird registration is available through April 1, 2026. Plus, book a room at one of the ASLMS host hotels to save an additional $350 on registration. For more information, visit aslms.org/annual-conference .

The Society offers complimentary registration to qualified members of the press who wish to attend the conference. Learn more at aslms.org/aslms-2026-press .

