THE AMERICAN SOCIETY FOR MENINGITIS PREVENTION (ASMP) LAUNCHES TO ADDRESS GROWING NEED FOR MENINGITIS PREVENTION EDUCATION IN THE UNITED STATES

New national organization will be led by two mothers who each lost their daughters to meningococcal meningitis

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Meningitis Prevention (ASMP) launched today to empower Americans to take action to prevent meningococcal meningitis, a life-threatening bacterial infection. Founded by Patti Wukovits and Alicia Stillman, two mothers who tragically lost their daughters to meningococcal meningitis, ASMP aims to raise awareness among adolescents, young adults, parents, healthcare providers, and policymakers about meningococcal meningitis and the critical role of comprehensive vaccination in preventing it.

Meningococcal meningitis, one of the most common types of bacterial meningitis, affects all ages, but is more common among 16-23 year olds.i The disease moves quickly and can kill in a matter of hours or cause permanent complications. To help protect against meningococcal meningitis, patients must be vaccinated against all five types of meningococcal bacteria most likely to cause meningococcal meningitis: A–B–C–W–Y.ii

"Meningitis prevention education is more important in the U.S. today than ever. Over the past year, there have been outbreaks of meningococcal meningitis in Texas, Virginia and Florida," said Patti Wukovits, BSN, RN, AMB-BC, co-founder and co-executive director of ASMP. "As a mother and nurse, I don't want any other families to experience what Alicia and I went through. That is why we felt it was critical to launch a national organization dedicated to this cause."

In 2017, Wukovits and Stillman first joined forces to launch an educational initiative called the Meningitis B Action Project. Since the launch of the Project, the meningitis prevention landscape has evolved significantly in the U.S. with several complex policy changes, new vaccination options and mounting education priorities. The changes prompted the need for a new nationwide organization dedicated to bringing clarity to an increasingly complex issue. Starting today, the American Society for Meningitis Prevention will replace the Meningitis B Action Project.

"While comprehensive meningococcal meningitis prevention against all five serogroups has always been our focus, we felt it was important for our name to reflect that," said Alicia Stillman, MBA, MPH. "Our mission remains the same, but our plan to get there will expand through ASMP. We will continue to emphasize education, but we will also expand our focus to address policy and vaccine equity, as well as building a strong network of advocates across the country."

The new organization comes at a critical time when meningitis remains a significant public health concern in the U.S. Through its educational and advocacy efforts, ASMP aims to empower individuals and communities to take proactive measures to ultimately achieve a world without meningococcal meningitis.

To learn more about the American Society for Meningitis Prevention, visit meningitisprevention.org.

About the American Society for Meningitis Prevention (ASMP):

The American Society for Meningitis Prevention (ASMP) – formerly the Meningitis B Action Project – is a nonprofit organization (501(c)(3) status pending) dedicated to empowering all people to prevent meningococcal meningitis and achieve a world without this terrible disease. ASMP was born out of the vision and resilience of two mothers, Patti Wukovits and Alicia Stillman, who each lost their young, healthy daughters to meningococcal meningitis. In 2012, high school senior Kimberly, 17, Patti's daughter, died one week before her graduation. In 2013, college sophomore Emily, 19, Alicia's daughter, died just 36 hours after her first symptoms. In their memories, they founded the Kimberly Coffey Foundation and the Emily Stillman Foundation. In addition to their Foundations, both mothers have now joined forces to establish ASMP and ensure no other families needlessly suffer the same fate. Learn more at meningitisprevention.org.

i Age as a Risk Factor. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/meningococcal/about/risk-factors.html

ii Prevention. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. https://www.cdc.gov/meningococcal/about/prevention.html

