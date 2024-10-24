The American Society for Microbiology (ASM) & IUMS Champion Microbial Solutions for Climate Change

FLORENCE, Italy, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Microbiology (ASM) is at the forefront of efforts to combat climate change by leveraging the power of microbes. Today, in partnership with the International Union of Microbiological Societies (IUMS), ASM will host a pivotal panel discussion at the IUMS 2024 meeting in Florence, Italy. This year's IUMS meeting is themed "Microorganisms for Sustainable Solutions," reflecting the urgent need to explore sustainable approaches to address global environmental challenges.

The panel, titled "Climate Change and Microbe-driven Sustainable Solutions," will feature a Scientific Advisory Group (SAG) of global experts who will present the latest research on how microorganisms can play a critical role in mitigating the impacts of climate change. Discussions will focus on health, biodiversity, energy and greenhouse gases, highlighting the wide-reaching potential of microbes to address some of the most pressing issues our planet faces.

"Microorganisms have an extraordinary capacity to influence environmental systems and public health," said Nguyen Nguyen, Ph.D., Director of ASM's American Academy for Microbiology. "Through international and transdisciplinary collaborations like the ASM & IUMS partnership, we can harness the collective knowledge and expertise to develop microbe-driven solutions that not only reduce carbon footprints but also restore ecosystems. Global partnerships are paramount to solving the most urgent problems of our time, such as climate change and its multifaceted impacts on the environment and human health."

Rino Rappuoli, Ph.D., President of IUMS, echoed this sentiment: "The challenges we face from climate change require a unified, global response. Microbes offer untapped potential to transform how we tackle environmental issues, but success will only come through collaboration. By bringing together experts from around the world, IUMS and ASM are driving the innovations we need."

In addition to the discussion on scientific innovations, the panel will present a proposal and collect input on how scientific societies can take action to promote microbial solutions to address climate change. The collected input will inform the future joint declaration between ASM, IUMS and other microbiological societies to further advocate for and implement microbial solutions to climate change on a global scale. This declaration aims to set a foundation to encourage microbiological science societies to bring a collective voice to microbial solutions to the climate crisis.

ASM's leadership in climate change action stems from its longstanding commitment to advancing microbial science for societal benefit. Through its Climate Change & Microbes Scientific Portfolio—a comprehensive 5-year initiative—ASM is expanding the scientific understanding of the interactions between microbes and climate change. This portfolio serves as a foundation for informing climate change policies, fostering market-driven innovations and supporting the development of microbial technologies that can be applied globally.

Looking ahead, ASM and IUMS are preparing to release a comprehensive report from the Scientific Advisory Group in early 2025. This report will delve deeper into microbial solutions that are backed by strong science and are safe, scalable, equitable and economically sustainable. The ultimate goal is to incorporate these actionable microbial interventions into global adaptation and mitigation strategies to address climate change more effectively.

As climate change continues to impact all sectors of society, ASM remains committed to championing microbial solutions that promise sustainable, long-term benefits for the planet.

The American Society for Microbiology is one of the largest professional societies dedicated to the life sciences and is composed of over 32,000 scientists and health practitioners. ASM's mission is to promote and advance the microbial sciences.

ASM advances the microbial sciences through conferences, publications, certifications, educational opportunities and advocacy efforts. It enhances laboratory capacity around the globe through training and resources. It provides a network for scientists in academia, industry and clinical settings. Additionally, ASM promotes a deeper understanding of the microbial sciences to diverse audiences.

