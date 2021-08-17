The American Society for Preventive Cardiology Announces Preventive Cardiology Experts Course Will Be Held Live and In Person in Las Vegas October 2021

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Society for Preventive Cardiology (ASPC) will hold the Preventive Cardiology Experts Course, October 1-2, 2021 at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, NV.

Previously held as 1.5-day pre-conference course to ASPC's annual Congress, The American Society for Preventive Cardiology Experts Course provides an in-depth review and the latest practical applications to provide the knowledge necessary to successfully implement preventive therapies into practice. It has now been expanded into a full 2 days of lectures.

World-renowned experts will address a wide range of topics in primary and secondary prevention from cardiovascular risk factors, therapeutic management, and lifestyle changes. This year, five new topics have been added to the 2021 agenda including: diagnosis and treatment of peripheral artery disease, cardiac diet, coronary CT angiography, management of peripheral venous disease, and coronary calcium scoring.

The intimate and casual setting of the Experts Course will allow clinicians and healthcare professionals in attendance to interact directly with the top experts in the field and gain vital information to provide optimal care for their patients.

Dr. Peter Toth, co-director of the Experts Course, notes that "the weekend will provide a strong balance between high science, practical clinical utility, and the opportunity for lots of interaction with the faculty. The goal of the ASPC is to facilitate clinical excellence and help our attendees provide state-of-the-art care for the entire spectrum of patients under their care. All of the faculty have extensive clinical experience in preventing and managing cardiovascular disease."

Included in the attendee registration package is a copy of ASPC Manual of Preventive Cardiology 2nd Edition, complimentary welcome reception, and breakfast and lunch for both days. After completion of the Experts Course, attendees will be eligible to claim up to 16.75 CE/MOC credits.

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology and the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will follow proper COVID-19 precautions to provide a safe learning environment for all those who attend.

About the American Society for Preventive Cardiology

The American Society for Preventive Cardiology is a national organization of healthcare providers and researchers dedicated to the prevention of cardiovascular disease. The mission of the ASPC is to promote the prevention of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, advocate for the prevention of cardiovascular health, and disseminate high-quality, evidence-based information through education of clinicians.

