The American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition Files AD/CVD Petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission

WASHINGTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition filed antidumping/countervailing (AD/CVD) petitions with the U.S. Department of Commerce and International Trade Commission in response to imports of dumped and subsidized van trailer products entering the United States from China, Canada, and Mexico. These unfair trade practices have materially injured the domestic trailer industry and its workers. By using highly dumped and subsidized prices, Chinese, Canadian and Mexican producers have gained a significant and increasing share of the U.S. market at the direct expense of the American industry. Due to these injurious imports, the U.S. industry has suffered significant declines in production, shipments, performance, and employment.

The American trailer industry directly supports nearly 10,000 U.S. jobs and indirectly supports approximately 50,000 U.S. jobs. However, unfair foreign trade practices are forcing many U.S. trailer manufacturing facilities to operate at less than half of production capacity.

"Trade relief is necessary to remedy the injurious effects of unfairly traded van trailer products coming in from Mexico, China, and Canada that are severely hindering the ability of coalition members to compete fairly," commented Robert E. DeFrancesco, III, Counsel to the American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition. "The application of antidumping and countervailing duties will level the playing field and save America's trailer manufacturing industry."

Unfair trade practices have already resulted in hundreds of job cuts for American companies, putting the entire trailer industry at risk. The Coalition's AD/CVD petitions aim to mitigate the flood of dumped and subsidized van trailer imports in order to preserve this critical American industry.

Antidumping and Countervailing Duties: Antidumping duties are intended to offset the amount by which a product is sold at less than fair value, or "dumped," in the United States. The margin of dumping is calculated by the U.S. Department of Commerce. Estimated duties in the amount of the dumping are collected from importers at the time of importation. Countervailing duties are intended to offset unfair subsidies that are provided by foreign governments and benefit the production of a particular good. The U.S. International Trade Commission, an independent agency, will determine whether the domestic industry is materially injured or threatened with material injury by reason of the unfairly traded imports.

Product Description: The products covered by these investigations consist of "van-type trailers," hauled by heavy trucks and transport goods in enclosed cargo spaces (commonly referred to as semi-trailers). "Van-type trailers" encompasses the two common subtypes: dry vans and refrigerated ("reefer") trailers.

Next Steps: Commerce will determine whether to initiate the investigations within 20 days of today's filing, and the International Trade Commission will reach a preliminary determination of material injury or threat of material injury within 45 days. The entire investigative process will take approximately one year, with final determinations of dumping, subsidization, and injury likely occurring in late 2026. However, duties can attach to imports of the subject van-type trailers at the time of the preliminary determinations in the case, or even earlier.

Coalition Companies: The American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition is comprised of Great Dane LLC, Stoughton Trailers LLC, and Wabash National Corporation. The coalition is represented by Wiley Rein LLP. Strick Trailers LLC is a supporter of the Coalition's petitions.

The American Trailer Manufacturers Coalition represents the majority of U.S. van trailer production. Coalition members employ thousands of hardworking Americans throughout Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, South Carolina, Tennessee, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. This coalition is fighting to protect the U.S. van trailer industry from the unfair foreign trade practices that threaten it. Learn more at: www.americantrailercoalition.com .

