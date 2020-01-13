The American Turkish Society Announces its Eighth Class of "Young Society Leaders"- YSLs

NEW YORK, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Turkish Society is pleased to announce the eighth class of "Young Society Leaders," a group of 11 accomplished professionals with a demonstrated record of leadership ability and commitment to serve the U.S.-Turkish community at large.

"We welcome the new class of Young Society Leaders. We are extremely pleased to be able to recognize these outstanding young leaders who will help shape the dialogue and enhance the ties between our two countries," said Lawrence M. Kaye, Co-Chair of The American Turkish Society.

"Young Society Leaders are global citizens who are passionate about matters important to the American-Turkish community at large. We are committed to creating an extraordinary future for the next generation of leaders and coming up with diverse ideas that make a difference and inspire our global community to act," said Ertem Osmanoğlu, Chair of The Young Society Leaders. Young Society Leaders represent a diverse field of professions from business, law, science, academia and the arts and are elected by a nomination committee every year.

This year's new Young Society Leaders are:

Hande Aksoy , Global Client Lead at Facebook Inc. Nazan Artun PhD, R.Ph , Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Neotolia Fusion Jazz Band, Dr. Artun Coaching Petek Gunay Balatsas , Principal at Gunay Law, P.C. Ozan Eren Bilgen , Founder, Base64.ai Deniz Hotamisligil , Founder and Creative Director at Hotalabs Ali Bora Isbulan, President at TAV America Operation Services Mustafa Kaymak , President at Miracle Baby Films Zeynep Memecan, Product Manager at Sirius XM Zeynep Oz , Founder and Director at Bahar Mustafa Tandogan, Business Development Manager at Kolektif House Arzu Tekir, Founder at Urbanite Venture

The American Turkish Society's mission is to enhance business, economic, and cultural ties between Turkey and the United States. The Society convenes leaders in government, business, and civil society to discuss and advance U.S.-Turkish relations; fosters understanding and cooperation between the two countries through education, cultural exchange, philanthropy, and networking; informs the American public about Turkey's current affairs, economy, history, and society; presents and supports programs highlighting Turkish arts and culture; and nurtures the next generation of leaders through its Young Society Leaders program. Founded in 1949 by a group of visionaries, The American Turkish Society is the oldest American institution dedicated to building bridges between the United States and Turkey in order to achieve common goals of peace and prosperity. The American Turkish Society is a 501(c) 3 charitable organization, registered in New York State. Contributions are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law.

