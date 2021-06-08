The American Youth Literacy Foundation Launches Free "FUNetix® 12 Hour Reading App," Designed to Eliminate Illiteracy

PHILADELPHIA, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ – The American Youth Literacy Foundation (AYLF), a nationwide, charitable non-profit, 501 c 3, today announced the official launch of its 100% free, "Learn-to-Read" app, called The FUNetix 12 Hour Reading App, available in the App Store and Google Play.

FUNetix is a patented, breakthrough reading application designed for children ages 5 to 9, but it can also be instrumental in teaching literacy to children and adults of all ages.

The US Department of Education released data in 2020 showing that a shocking 54% of adults ages 16-74 lack proficiency in literacy. More than half of people over age 16 in the US cannot read above a sixth grade level, and tens of millions cannot read at all.

"We are at a critical point in human history where illiteracy has become an unnecessary anchor on human progress. Its downstream effects on individuals, and society, in our high tech world, are devastating," said Mr. R. Kali Woodward, Founding Executive Director of AYLF. "Our vision is of a world in which every child becomes literate by the end of third grade, transforming every classroom in America into a sanctuary for learning and the development of critical thinking skills, while simultaneously strengthening the teacher, student, parent relationship, and bringing a lifetime of opportunity to EVERY child."

FUNetix offers parents a lifeline for "academic recovery" in the wake of the pandemic, which has delayed learning among children who were just beginning to learn how to read and write.

The result of 17 years of development and field testing with thousands of diverse students across America, the app incorporates a game-changing, patented decoding technology, known generally as "the diacritic method," that teaches children how to read with virtually no help required from a parent or teacher.

Designed as a simulated, 1-on-1 tutoring experience, the 40 module curriculum (which is consumed in about 12 hours) takes children on a "Wonderful Journey to learn a Magic Code and find Hidden Treasure!" Along the way, they learn the ABC's, as well as ALL 44 sounds of the English language (phonemic awareness), and the fundamental skills of phonics, blending, segmentation and reading comprehension, up to a second grade level.

About the American Youth Literacy Foundation:

The American Youth Literacy Foundation is an all-volunteer, 501 c 3 charitable, non-profit founded in 2008 and dedicated to ensuring that every American child learns how to read before they finish 3rd grade. Mr. Woodward, is a former English as a Second Language (ESL) instructor, a former Spanish and Arabic linguist for the 101st Airborne Division, U.S. Army, a graduate of UCLA Law and a published author.

