The Americas is projected to dominate the global power distribution unit market and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 and 2024

The power distribution unit market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024



The power distribution unit market is projected to reach USD 5.2 billion by 2024 from an estimated USD 3.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The rising concerns overpower stability for uninterrupted business operations, rising power distribution unit installations for reducing energy losses, and an increasing number of data centers are driving the power distribution unit market. However, space constraints in old data centers, which lead to heating up of spaces; and complex wiring systems, with an increasing number of power distribution units are likely to hamper the growth of power distribution unit market.



The telecom & IT segment, by end user, is projected to be the largest and the fastest-growing market from 2019 to 2024

The end user segment is categorized into telecom & IT; banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); healthcare; government & defense; automotive, manufacturing & processing industries, and energy.In 2018, the telecom & IT segment, by end user, accounted for a 39% share of the global power distribution unit market; it is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period.



This growth is majorly owed to the rising use of the telecommunication devices.These devices are required to be connected to each other and a central control system.



With the rising use of telecommunication devices, the data that is being generated by each of these devices is also increasing.This data is required to be stored and managed using the telecom & IT infrastructure.



Datacenters store the data and facilitate the flow of information, whenever and wherever necessary. The increasing number of data centers creates opportunities for the power distribution unit providers in the telecom & IT sector.



The above 400 V segment, by power rating, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment from 2019 to 2024

The above 400 V segment is projected to be the fastest-growing power rating segment during the forecast period. The rising demand for above 400 V PDUs in the Americas and Europe, owing to the reliability offered by the these PDUs for three phase power distribution is projected to drive this segment during the forecast period.



Americas: The largest and fastest-growing region in the power distribution unit market

The Americas is projected to dominate the global power distribution unit market and grow at a CAGR of 7.5% between 2019 and 2024. The region is witnessing a substantial growth for colocation data centers and provides lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the power distribution unit market in the Americas. Similarly, the health care sector provides an opportunity for the PDU market, owing to the increase in demand for lifesaving equipment, which requires an uninterrupted power supply for critical operations.



Breakdown of Primaries:

In-depth interviews have been conducted with various key industry participants, subject-matter experts, C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, as well as to assess future market prospects. The distribution of primary interviews is as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 65%, Tier 2 – 24%, and Tier 3 – 11%

• By Designation: C-Level – 30%, Directors – 25%, and Others* – 45%

• By Region: Americas – 32%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 20%, Middle East & Africa – 18%

*Others include sales managers, marketing managers, product managers, and product engineers.

Note: The three tiers of the companies are defined based on their total revenue as of 2018.



Tier 1: USD 1 billion and above; Tier 2: USD 500 million to USD 1 billion; and Tier 3:

The power distribution unit market is dominated by a few major players that have a wide regional presence. The leading players in the power distribution unit market are Cisco Systems (US), Eaton (Ireland), Vertiv (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (US), Schneider Electric (France), and Legrand (France).



Research Coverage:

The report defines, describes, and forecasts the power distribution unit market, by type, phase, power rating, end user, and region.It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market.



The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market, which include the analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the power distribution unit market.



Why Buy this Report?

1. The report identifies the key markets for power distribution unit, which would help original equipment manufacturers and power distribution unit providers review the growth in demand.

2. The report helps system providers understand the pulse of the market and provides insights into the drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

3. The report will help key players understand the strategies of their competitors better and help them in making better strategic decisions.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5815906/?utm_source=PRN



