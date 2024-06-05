THE AMES COMPANIES CELEBRATES A REMARKABLE LEGACY OF 250 YEARS

Over the past 250 years, AMES has been embedded in American history, bringing expertise and adding value to many landmark projects and efforts, for example:

1775-1783, During the Revolutionary War, patriots dig in with AMES shovels

1848-1855, AMES shovels used during the California Gold Rush

1862-1869, President Lincoln selects Oakes Ames to take charge of the construction of the Union Pacific Railroad, which ultimately unites America

1903-1914, AMES shovels used to dig the Panama Canal

1929-1937, AMES tools used to help build the Empire State Building, the Golden Gate Bridge, and the Hoover Dam

1941-1945, AMES twice awarded the Army-Navy "E" for Excellence in Production for providing the U.S. Armed Forces with 11 million entrenching tools, armor plating, and shell casings during World War II

"Few American companies in business today have the privilege of celebrating 250 years playing such a critical role in building America. This extraordinary milestone reinforces our drive to continue building upon the AMES legacy of quality and innovation. It is also a testament to the strength and commitment of the AMES team members – thanks to their unwavering dedication to meeting the needs of consumers and professionals around the world, AMES continues to stand the test of time," said Bill Glusing, President of AMES.

The AMES Companies' portfolio of brands in the U.S. includes AMES, ClosetMaid, Harper, Jackson Professional Tools, Razor-Back Professional Tools, Southern Patio, True Temper, and UnionTools.

About Griffon Corporation

Griffon Corporation is a diversified management and holding company that conducts business through wholly-owned subsidiaries. Griffon oversees the operations of its subsidiaries, allocates resources among them and manages their capital structures. Griffon provides direction and assistance to its subsidiaries in connection with acquisition and growth opportunities as well as divestitures. In order to further diversify, Griffon also seeks out, evaluates and, when appropriate, will acquire additional businesses that offer potentially attractive returns on capital.

Griffon conducts its operations through two reportable segments:

Home and Building Products ("HBP") conducts its operations through Clopay. Founded in 1964, Clopay is the largest manufacturer and marketer of garage doors and rolling steel doors in North America . Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout North America under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and Holmes . Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the Cornell and Cookson brands.

. Residential and commercial sectional garage doors are sold through professional dealers and leading home center retail chains throughout under the brands Clopay, Ideal, and . Rolling steel door and grille products designed for commercial, industrial, institutional, and retail use are sold under the and Cookson brands. Consumer and Professional Products ("CPP") is a leading global provider of branded consumer and professional tools; residential, industrial, and commercial fans; home storage and organization products; and products that enhance indoor and outdoor lifestyles. CPP sells products globally through a portfolio of leading brands including AMES, since 1774, Hunter, since 1886, True Temper, and ClosetMaid.

For more information on Griffon and its operating subsidiaries, please see the Company's website at www.griffon.com.

