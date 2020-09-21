The Ammons Law Firm LLP Wins $1.5 Million Appeal for Client Injured by Lone Star Disposal

HOUSTON, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ammons Law Firm LLP won an appeal in favor of their client, Jennifer Kwas, against Lone Star Disposal, LLC, Lone Star Disposal, L.P. and Lone Star Disposal dump truck driver Julio Martinez in a case of gross negligence, No. 01-18-01085-CV. It was tried in the Court of Appeals for the First Judicial District in Houston and resulted in $1.5 million to Kwas for the injuries she sustained during a motor vehicle accident in 2015.

Kwas was working as a senior paramedic in December 2015 when the ambulance she was tending to a patient in was hit by an overloaded Lone Star Disposal dump truck. The crash severely injured Kwas, but as a dedicated paramedic, she had to care for her patient before she could address her own injuries.

"John Gsanger is an incredibly talented trial and appellate attorney. The brief he wrote made it clear that justice required that the Court of Appeals affirm the jury's award of both actual and punitive damages. The case citation to the Court of Appeals 17- page opinion Lone Star Disposal, L.P v. Kwas,--- S.W.3d ----,01-18-01085-CV, 2020 WL 2988452 (Tex. App.—Houston [1st Dist.] June 4, 2020, pet. denied). This opinion will stand as compelling legal precedent to support the imposition of punitive damages against corporations that needlessly endanger Texas motorists. I am honored to practice with John and our clients are very fortunate to have John fighting for them both in trial and on appeal" Rob Ammons

The Ammons Law Firm LLP was determined to bring the negligent parties to justice on behalf of Kwas. They care deeply about representing the wrongfully injured, so they committed themselves to fighting for Kwas's rights against Lone Star Disposal. After much hard work, they were able to prove that Lone Star Disposal could have prevented the collision if they had addressed the pattern of negligence within their company.

Although no amount of money can make up for the tragedy that happened to Kwas, the compensation she won is meant to help her afford the necessary care to recover physically and emotionally, and account for the income lost after being forced into early retirement from her original career. The Ammons Law Firm LLP is proud to have met success in their fight for her, and they want to do the same for you if you were injured by another party's negligence. To date, they have won over a billion dollars for their clients and are nationally recognized.

