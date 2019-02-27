LONDON, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Undergoing the amniocentesis procedure provides certain opportunities to both the expectant mother and her families. Amniocentesis yields genetic test results with very high accuracy. It can detect neural tube defects and abdominal wall defects in a pregnant woman. Amniocentesis is the only test Mere amino fluid is taken for testing, which contains the fetus' cells and proteins. In the presence of congenital disorder in the fetus, the parent can opt for termination (abortion) or decide to carry on with the pregnancy. Amniocentesis and CVS can reliably detect serious genetic abnormalities, which otherwise remain undetected with prenatal screening and prenatal genetic testing. This is a major advantage as care and treatment can be started early if results prove positive. Hence, there is an increasing demand for the amniocentesis procedure for prenatal diagnosis, thereby driving market growth. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the amniocentesis needle market will register a CAGR of almost 4% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increase in pregnancy rate

The teen birth rate in the US is higher than that in many other developed countries such as Canada and the UK. Thus, the increase in pregnancy rates will indirectly result in the rise of prenatal diagnosis through procedures such as amniocentesis, thereby driving the global amniocentesis needle market.

Lack of awareness of amniocentesis technique

The popularity of prenatal diagnosis and its efficacy in detecting genetic disorders depends, to a large extent, on the awareness and acceptability of available methods. The lack of awareness of the amniocentesis procedure can lead to marginal demand for this technique, thereby restricting market growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the amniocentesis needle market during the 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented and with the presence of several vendors. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



