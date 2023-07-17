The Amniotic Membrane Market to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2027| Amnio Technology LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, BIOHEALING SRO, and more to emerge as key players -Technavio

NEW YORK, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The amniotic membrane market size is estimated to grow by USD 2,298.09 million at a CAGR of 14.6% between 2022 and 2027, according to Technavio.The growing competition in the market is compelling vendors to adopt various growth strategies, such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including - Amnio Technology LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, BIOHEALING SRO, Celularity Inc., Flower Orthopedics Corp., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Katena Products Inc., Merakris Therapeutics Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Next Biosciences Pty Ltd., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Reea carewell products, Skye Biologics Holdings LLC, Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, SURGITECH INNOVATION, and TissueTech Inc. - Download Sample Report in minutes.

Vendors : 15+, Including Amnio Technology LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, BIOHEALING SRO, Celularity Inc., Flower Orthopedics Corp., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Katena Products Inc., Merakris Therapeutics Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Next Biosciences Pty Ltd., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Reea carewell products, Skye Biologics Holdings LLC, Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, SURGITECH INNOVATION, and TissueTech Inc., among others

: 15+, Including Amnio Technology LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, BIOHEALING SRO, Celularity Inc., Flower Orthopedics Corp., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Katena Products Inc., Merakris Therapeutics Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Next Biosciences Pty Ltd., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Reea carewell products, Skye Biologics Holdings LLC, Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, SURGITECH INNOVATION, and TissueTech Inc., among others Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and vendor landscape; vendor product insights and recent developments; key vendors; and market positioning of vendors Segments: end-user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, specialty clinics, and research and academic institutes), type (cryopreserved amniotic membrane and dehydrated amniotic membrane), and geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW))

Key Drivers-The extensive use of amniotic membrane transplantation in ophthalmic surgeries is a key factor driving market growth. The treatments related to ocular surface reconstruction have been highly transformed with the use of amniotic membrane transplantations. This is due to the various characteristics of amniotic membranes which allow epithelial cells to migrate, strengthen cell adhesion, and encourage epithelial diffraction.

Furthermore, the growing demand for using amniotic membrane transplantation among ophthalmologists to treat bullous keratitis, peripheral limbic stem cell deficiency, glaucoma or cataract, persistent epithelium defects, and corneoscleral ulcers. The demand for amniotic membranes among end-users such as hospitals and clinics is rising due to the increasing number of ophthalmic surgeries. Hence, this increasing demand among the end users is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The growing reimbursement coverage for new products is a major trend in the market. There is a rapid increase in the modifications of reimbursement structures for new health products by governments throughout the world. This modification is to provide value-based care to the patients. Tissue-engineered products such as amniotic membranes are highly expensive. As a result, government organizations and market vendors are focusing on reimbursing such costs. Many suppliers are raising awareness of insurance coverage for different products among the end users by making information and guidance available on their websites. These activities reduce the cost of amniotic membranes and help patients to get treatment at a lower cost. Hence, this reimbursement coverage is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges- The issues related to preservation and contamination are major challenges restricting the market growth. The fear of patients transmitting contagious diseases is restricting the end-users from adopting the amniotic fluid transfer procedure. Furthermore, an amniotic membrane is derived from amniotic sacs restored during cesarean and vaginal deliveries. These bacterial contaminants are commonly found in vaginal and placental areas that are responsible for contaminating the product. Vendors must regularly carry out serology checks at the time of storage of amniotic membranes to avoid any of these events. In addition, it is a challenging task for market vendors and end users to store the amniotic membrane while securing optimal conditions. This is majorly in emerging regions with a lack of advanced storage options. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

The amniotic membrane market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

Amniotic Membrane Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 14.6% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 2,298.09 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 56% Key countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Amnio Technology LLC, Applied Biologics LLC, BIOHEALING SRO, Celularity Inc., Flower Orthopedics Corp., Human Regenerative Technologies LLC, Integra Lifesciences Corp., Katena Products Inc., Merakris Therapeutics Inc., MiMedx Group Inc., Next Biosciences Pty Ltd., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd, Organogenesis Holdings Inc., Orthofix Medical Inc., Reea carewell products, Skye Biologics Holdings LLC, Stryker Corp., Surgenex LLC, SURGITECH INNOVATION, and TissueTech Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

