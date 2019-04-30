The Amos House of Faith and Texas Burn Survivor Society Join Together to Host the First Annual Texas Burn Community Connect.

HOUSTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Burn Community Connect announces the first annual full day educational and support seminar for Texas Burn Survivors. Justina Page, Executive Director of the Amos House of Faith and Sue Dodson, Executive Director of Texas Burn Survivor Society both saw the need for a Texas event that would allow burn survivors to come together to learn, grow in understanding and connect with other survivors for peer support.

The theme of the seminar is The Power of Connection. The conference will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at the Hyatt Place in the Woodlands, TX. The event will be from 7:30 am to 3:30 pm and will feature keynote speaker Bobby Henline, a retired Army Staff Sergeant who was severely burned during his fourth tour of duty in Iraq. He will share his story of healing through comedy and serving as a motivational speaker.

The day will include numerous educational breakout sessions, including topics related to Telling Your Story, Cyber Bullying, Self -Image, Adults Burned as Children, Caregivers, Returning to Work After a Burn Injury, Relationships, PTSD – Understanding Trauma, and Physical/Mental Health Awareness.

Tickets for the day are just $99 and include both breakfast and lunch. Justina Page said, "We wanted to provide an event that was accessible to Texas Burn Survivors who find it challenging to attend conferences that require either extensive travel or a major time commitment. We know the need. We know that there is tremendous value in connecting with others who are on the same journey – moving from surviving to thriving."

"We are doing all we can to make this day valuable, meaningful and fun. The one thing we know for certain is that the most powerful moments will come from people connecting with others who truly understand." – Sue Dodson

