The Ampersand Board of Directors Appoints Mike Dean to Lead Ampersand

News provided by

Ampersand

29 Jan, 2024, 12:00 ET

Ethan Heftman, Ampersand's current SVP Agency Sales, named Chief Revenue Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ampersand today announced that its Board of Directors has named Mike Dean as president, starting February 5. Dean, an industry veteran and leader in advanced TV and video advertising strategy and operations, will lead Ampersand in its evolution as a provider of data-driven, multiscreen advertising solutions for the industry.  He will report to the Ampersand Board of Directors, including representatives from Ampersand's three owners Charter Communications, Comcast and Cox. 

Continue Reading
The Ampersand Board of Directors Appoints Mike Dean to Lead Ampersand
The Ampersand Board of Directors Appoints Mike Dean to Lead Ampersand

As president, Dean will work with the Ampersand leadership team, in conjunction with its owners, to unlock the full potential of the company's assets, including the largest share of multiscreen television inventory, the richest set of deterministic and actionable data insights, and the largest addressable TV footprint in the U.S. He will lead all aspects of the company with the goal of accelerating Ampersand's mission to make it easier for advertisers to plan, buy and measure data-driven multiscreen television at scale.

Ampersand also announced that it will be enhancing its leadership team with the appointment of Ethan Heftman, an advanced advertising sales executive with a proven track record of building sales teams and delivering results for clients in the current media landscape, to the newly created position of Chief Revenue Officer.  In this role, Ethan will lead all sales and revenue driving functions across Ampersand.

"Just as Ampersand makes individual MVPDs' assets greater than the sum of their parts, we believe the combination of Mike's advanced advertising industry leadership and Ethan's media sales expertise will deliver above and beyond their individual strengths. Couple this with the extended leadership team already in place, and Ampersand's potential has never been stronger," said James Rooke, President of Comcast Advertising. "On behalf of Ampersand's Board of Directors, we could not be more optimistic about the vital role that Ampersand will continue to play for our businesses, and the industry at large."

Both Dean and Heftman bring a breadth and diversification of experience to their respective roles.

Most recently, Dean was a Managing Director in Deloitte Consulting's Technology, Media, & Telecommunications sector leading the Ad Sales practice, focused on advising both new and traditional media clients on sales strategy, product, technology, data, and transformation initiatives. Prior to Deloitte, Mike was the SVP of Advanced Advertising at Paramount, leading an organization that was accountable for Advanced Advertising, Data Partnerships & Addressable TV, and Ad Sales Research & Insights. Before joining Paramount, he was VP of Programmatic and Advanced Advertising at Disney ABC, responsible for advanced TV and digital programmatic. Earlier in his career, he was VP of Platform Sales at Videology, held product management and partnership roles at Microsoft, and served as a software developer at Dell.

Dean graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Information Systems from Texas A&M University, and holds an MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He also proudly served in the U.S. Army as an airborne infantry soldier and was deployed to Uganda for Operation Support Hope.

The new CRO, Heftman, was SVP of agency sales for Ampersand, where he led sales strategy and execution for agency holding companies and their regional and national advertisers. Before joining Ampersand, he was SVP of Advanced Advertising and Digital Sales for A&E Networks. In this role, he led strategy, product development, and sales for A+E's growing digital and advanced linear advertising efforts, building high performing teams across linear precision and performance, digital direct, and programmatic specialty areas. Prior to joining A+E, Heftman worked on the agency side as SVP and Director of Investment for Initiative. Earlier in his career, he held national broadcast investment roles at GroupM and OMD USA.

Ampersand Boilerplate:

Ampersand is Moving TV Forward™. As the industry's largest source of combined multiscreen TV inventory and viewership insights, we are changing the way TV is bought and measured. Powered by industry leading aggregated, and with a commitment to protecting personal information, Ampersand gives advertisers true audience first planning, scale in execution, and advanced measurement of their TV investments. Ampersand represents 117M multiscreen households and over 75% of addressable households in the U.S. (64M households). Whether a local or national advertiser, we help clients reach their unique target audience and deliver their stories – anytime, anywhere and on whatever device.  Ampersand is owned by Comcast Corporation, Charter Communications, Inc. and Cox Communications. For more information, please visit Ampersand at www.ampersand.tv 

SOURCE Ampersand

Also from this source

Ampersand Revolutionizes TV Advertising with Next Generation of TV Insights

Ampersand Revolutionizes TV Advertising with Next Generation of TV Insights

Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales company, today announced the release of its next-generation local and national TV insights,...
Ampersand, Inc. Revolutionizes Deposit Management for Clients and Financial Institutions

Ampersand, Inc. Revolutionizes Deposit Management for Clients and Financial Institutions

Ampersand Inc., a Midwest-based financial services firm proudly announces the release of its comprehensive suite of solutions dedicated to addressing ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Advertising

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.