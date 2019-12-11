NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Forecasts by Platform (Dismounted Soldiers, Land Vehicles, Naval Vehicles & Aerial Vehicles), by Technology (Helmet-Mounted Display Systems, Head-Up Display Systems & Smart Glasses) & by Geography. Plus, Analysis of the Leading Players in the Market Space



What are the Prospects of the Military Augmented Reality Market?

The analyst expects the Military Augmented Reality market to generate sales of USD 1.59 billion in 2019 and estimates that this figure will increase to USD 6.09 billion by 2029. The Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the forecast period is 14.4 per cent.

This Report Addresses the Pertinent Issues, Such As:

• How is the Military Augmented Reality market evolving?

• How will each Military Augmented Reality submarket segment grow over the forecast period, and how much sales revenue will these submarkets account for in 2029?

• What is driving and restraining the Military Augmented Reality market?

• How will shares of the national markets change by 2029 and which country will lead the market in the same year?

• Who are the leading players, and what agreements and contracts have they entered into?



Research & Analysis Highlights

Independent, impartial and objective analysis of the Military Augmented Reality market from 2019 to 2029, including over 200 tables and charts.



Forecasts by purpose, function and country, covering the period 2019-2029

• Military Augmented Reality Technologies Market by Platform, 2019-2029

– Dismounted Soldiers Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– Land Vehicles Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– Naval Vehicles Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– Aerial Vehicles Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Military Augmented Reality Technologies Market by Technology, 2019-2029

– Helmet-Mounted Display Systems Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– Head-Up Display Systems Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– Smart Glasses Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

• Military Augmented Reality Technologies Market by Country, 2019-2029

– Australian Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– Canadian Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– French Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– Israeli Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– Italian Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– Japanese Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– Russian Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– South Korean Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– UK Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– US Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

– Rest of World Submarket Forecast, 2019-2029

Profiles of the seven leading companies involved in the development of military AR systems – including a brief overview of their financial performances, contractual agreements, product offerings and market competitors.



