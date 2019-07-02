NEW YORK, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer Drugs Market: About this market



Our anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market analysis considers sales from both chemotherapy and novel therapy. Our report also finds the sales of anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs in North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW. In 2018, chemotherapy segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as the high prevalence of thyroid cancer will play a significant role in the chemotherapy segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market report looks at factors such as the introduction of targeted therapies, and the rising geriatric population and high prevalence of thyroid cancer. However, the adverse effects of chemotherapy, availability of substitutes, and stringent regulations may hamper the growth of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs industry over the forecast period.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791382/?utm_source=PRN

Global anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market: Overview



Introduction of targeted therapies



The adverse effects associated with the off-label medicines available in the market has led to the development of targeted therapies for cancer treatments. The mutations of the BRAF gene cause most of the cases of anaplastic thyroid cancer. Hence, BRAF kinase inhibitors are one of the most foreseen small molecule targeted therapy drugs for the treatment of anaplastic thyroid cancer. Thus, the introduction of targeted therapies will lead to the expansion of the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.



Reimbursement policies for chemotherapy



The high cost of off-label therapies such as chemotherapy remains a challenge for patients and the healthcare system. To overcome this challenge, governments and NGOs are focusing on providing financial assistance for the treatment of various cancer indications, including anaplastic thyroid cancer. This encourages many patients to avail off-label treatments, which will lead to an increase in the patient base. Thus, the increasing availability of reimbursement policies for chemotherapy will fuel market growth during the forecast period.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive the global anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market during the forecast period 2019-2023, click here.

Competitive Landscape



With the presence of several major players, the global anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market is moderately fragmented. Our robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs manufacturers, that include Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Celgene Corp., Eisai Co. Ltd., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., and Novartis AG.



Also, the anaplastic thyroid cancer drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791382/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

