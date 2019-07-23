The AnchorKnot System, used in state-of-the-art herniated disc repair, is now being provided by Dr Nilesh Patel, Detroit, Michigan.

DETROIT, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Patients with herniated discs in the Detroit area now have expanded options for spine surgery. Dr. Nilesh Patel now offers herniated disc repair utilizing the AnchorKnot® Tissue Approximation Kit.

Microdiscectomy techniques offer surgical decompression of herniated intervertebral discs with minimal trauma to the surgical site and reduced procedural time. The innovative AnchorKnot® Tissue Approximation Kit is used in such microdiscectomy techniques and is designed to close tissue defects that are associated with such procedures.

Dr. Nilesh Patel has been successfully treating patients using the AnchorKnot System at both the Michigan Spine Clinic and Michigan Orthopedic Specialists over the past year.

Dr. Patel has found that "Microdiscectomy surgery allows a patient to return to a more healthy state - faster and with less pain. The AnchorKnot device allows us to repair tissue defects, with an elegant device. This technology represents the next evolution in minimally invasive herniated disc repair. We are always looking to reduce the size of the tissue defect and we see it as a critical step towards our goal of and improving procedure outcomes."

Pat Van Gelder, General Manager, Global Commercialization of Anchor Orthopedics, comments that "Many physicians are now providing less aggressive herniated disc repair procedures, and as physicians learn about the AnchorKnot system, they see it as a necessary tool to effectively provide tissue closure. We developed the AnchorKnot system specifically to help in herniated disc repair procedures and we are looking forward to bringing this technology to more patients in Michigan by working with physicians such as Dr. Patel who are motivated to improve patient outcomes and reduce re-operations."



About Michigan Spine Clinic:

Michigan Spine Clinic offers personalized, comprehensive solutions for patients suffering from back and neck pain in Southeast Michigan. We offer state of the art technology and highly experienced physicians offering non-operative, procedural and surgical solutions to your spine pain. For more information, visit http://www.michiganspineclinic.com and schedule an appointment to speak with one of the doctors on the team.

About Michigan Orthopedic Specialists:

The Michigan Orthopedics Specialists group is an established orthopedic center serving the Southeast Michigan area. The center is dedicated to offering exceptional patient care to the community and to support patients' medical needs. Michigan Orthopedic Specialists has six locations throughout Southeast Michigan. For more information, visit Michigan Orthopedic Specialists http://www.miortho.com/ and schedule an appointment to speak with one of the doctors on the team.

About Anchor Orthopedics:

Anchor Orthopedics XT Inc., the developer of the AnchorKnot® Tissue Approximation Kit, aims to provide surgeons with novel solutions that optimize procedures in disc repair to preserve the biomechanics of the patient and improve surgical outcomes. Our mission is to work closely with surgeons on all aspects of development to create clinical solutions that serve to improve the lives of patients around the world. Anchor Orthopedics XT Inc., located in Mississauga, Canada, is a subsidiary of Baylis Medical Company Inc. For more information, visit www.anchorortho.com and connect with us on LinkedIn .

Disclosures: Dr. Patel is a paid consultant of Anchor Orthopedics XT Inc. No remuneration was provided for this article.

