The Andaz, Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay, a highly anticipated paradigm of Luxury Living

Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay: A BAREFOOT-CHIC ATMOSPHERE
We embrace style, sophistication, and individuality.

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks & Caicos, Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- We are thrilled to announce that the highly anticipated Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay is on track to grace the pristine shores of Grace Bay Beach in late 2025. This distinguished property represents not only the maiden voyage of Hyatt into the Caribbean but also the premiere of Andaz-branded residences in this exquisite region.

Regency-Christie's International Real Estate, the exclusive Andaz Turks and Caicos Brokerage and a luxury real estate market leader, has already witnessed a surge in demand since the commencement of construction this summer. Robert Greenwood, Director and Partner of Regency, Christie's International Real Estate, emphasizes the unique appeal of the Andaz residences, stating, "Now is a great time to invest in Turks and Caicos, and this project has a range of unit sizes and price points, allowing many different buyers to enter the market."

"Andaz Turks & Caicos, on Grace Bay, is undoubtedly one of the most stunning properties to hit the market in recent years. It offers a new inventory combined with beautiful architecture from a leading name in the hotel resort industry. "

The property's residential sales have witnessed remarkable growth, with 40% of the total inventory sold and over $50 million in sales since early August. Three penthouse listings, including the crown jewel - an $8 million, four-bedroom corner unit, have already found their discerning owners.

The 73 residences at the resort are thoughtfully priced, starting at $500,000, encompassing a spectrum from the 580-square-foot oceanfront studio to the expansive 6,411-square-foot four-bedroom penthouse. These design-forward residences seamlessly blend beachfront living with contemporary interior design that celebrates the beauty of Grace Bay.

Greenwood adds, "The last available two-bedroom oceanfront penthouse, priced at $3.5M, is an exceptional opportunity for buyers, offering a spacious rooftop terrace, sweeping views across turquoise water, butler service, and five-star amenities at owners' fingertips. The rooftop terrace truly highlights this unique villa-in-the-sky with panoramic views."

Andaz Turks & Caicos owners will enjoy full access to the resort's services and amenities, including world-class dining options, pickleball and tennis courts, an indoor/outdoor spa, yoga and fitness facilities, dedicated luxury concierge services, and an exceptional Kids' Club.

Each residence is seamlessly integrated into the resort, offering the convenience of turnkey hotel living. Owners have the option to place their residences into a structured rental program as part of the hotel's nightly rental inventory, with operations expertly managed by Hyatt. Accessible through more than 20 domestic and international flights, Andaz Turks & Caicos at Grace Bay is poised to become a preferred destination and investment choice for discerning vacation homeowners.

About Regency Christie's International Real Estate
Christie's International Real Estate is the world's preeminent luxury real estate brand and network, encompassing leading independent brokerage firms in nearly 50 countries and territories. Through its invitation-only affiliate network and its close association with Christie's world-renowned art and luxury business, Christie's International Real Estate offers unmatched services to a global clientele at the pinnacle of the residential property market.

For more information or residential sales inquiries, please visit us at Andaz Turks & Caicos Islands or contact Robert Greenwood at (649) 432-7653.

