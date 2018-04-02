The Andersons Finalizes Sale of Three Grain Elevators in Tennessee

MAUMEE, Ohio, April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announced today it has completed the sale of its grain elevators in Humboldt, Kenton and Dyer, Tennessee, to a subsidiary of Tyson Foods, Inc. The plan to sell the three Tennessee locations was first announced by The Andersons on February 14, 2018.

The Andersons also owns elevators in Trenton, Como and Union City, Tennessee. The company is evaluating options for these three remaining facilities.

About The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc. is a diversified company rooted in agriculture. Founded in Maumee, Ohio, in 1947, the company conducts business across North America in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. For more information, visit www.andersonsinc.com.

