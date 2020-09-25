The Andersons, Inc. to Host Virtual Investor Day on December 8, 2020

MAUMEE, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) will host a virtual investor day on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. President and Chief Executive Officer Pat Bowe, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Brian Valentine and other members of the executive management team will provide an overview of the company, its long-term vision, and an in-depth look at the company's strategic and financial objectives.

The presentations will include two question and answer sessions. A live webcast and a replay of the event will be available at www.andersonsinc.com on the Investors page. More details will be forthcoming in the next few weeks.

About The Andersons, Inc.

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com .

