The Andes Summit: More Than Ayahuasca - A Re-Validation of the Cultural Heritage of Ecuador's Ancient Indigenous Wisdom

NEW YORK, April 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the years, Ayahuasca–the popular Amazonian hallucinogenic plant medicinal brew– has made Ecuador a destination for travelers from across the world, in search of spiritual enlightenment. However, few people know the totality of indigenous spirituality, which is a culture steeped in rich tradition that extends back thousands of years.

Ten of the most renowned Yachaks (shamans of the High Andes of Ecuador) will be teaching and performing ancient Healing Ceremonies at The Andes Summit - Ibarra, Imbabura region of Ecuador Participants at The Andes Summit - June 16-23, 2018 will participate in ancient ceremonies and rituals including Inti Raymi the ancient Celebration of the Sun - here with Taita Oscar Santillan from the community of Agato

At The Andes Summit, which will occur from June 16th to the June 23rd, 10 of the most prominent spiritual teachers, healers and community leaders of the High Andes of Ecuador will gather together for the first time. They will provide an introduction to all facets of Shamanism in Ecuador to an audience composed of both foreign and local participants. These techniques include a traditional purification of energy known as La Limpia, the Taki Sami sound vibration healing technique, the teachings of the Condor, and the sacred body movements to open our feminine hearts and connect us to the Earth, the sky, and the cosmos.

These 10 powerful Shamans, known as Yachaks, have agreed to participate in The Summit in order to open the participants' hearts to global peace, to show the world how to balance physical, emotional and spiritual health, and to preserve the well being of our society in peril. "They are wholeheartedly, and with open arms, waiting for each of the event's participants to come to their sacred land," said The Summit's organizer, bestselling author, Itzhak Beery, founder of ShamanPortal.org, the global resource for all things Shamanic and a student of these Yachaks for over 20 years.

"We plan on sharing our rich knowledge, philosophies, culture and our ways of life. We would like to share the symbiotic relationship that coexists in harmony with Pachamama (Mother Earth). I send you all a welcoming embrace…our doors are open to you." - Taita Don Jacho Castelo, one of the participating shamans.

In this unprecedented spiritual and healing event, participants will experience Shamanic Master Classes, personal healing ceremonies in the homes of the Yachaks, as well as sacred indigenous rituals. Plant medicine ceremonies with Ayahuasca and Huachuma will be offered as options. This wide variety of options will help participants develop their own ability to experience vision by developing concentration, intention, and an ability to operate in both the seen and unseen world simultaneity. They will also dance and partake in the sacred Inca's Inti Raymi (solstice ceremonies) in their villages, and take majestic nature hikes to the lakes, waterfalls, and mountaintops.

"We, the Ecuadorian Shamans, receive our traditions from the breast of our mothers and our ancestral lineages. We honor our sacred traditions by sharing our Medicine and practicing our Mystical Shamanism." - Doña Clemencia Sanchez, participant shamans

