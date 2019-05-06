NEW YORK, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The increasing number of surgeries requiring general anesthesia is one of the key factors expected to trigger the anesthesia devices market growth during the forecast period. General anesthesia is administered to the patients by medical practitioners for inducing unconsciousness during surgery and for post-surgery pain management. Anesthesia devices are also used for major operations including knee and hip replacements, heart surgeries, surgical procedures for treating cancer, brain surgeries, and lung surgeries, while, contributing to the overall market growth during the next few years. Analysts have predicted that the anesthesia devices market will register a CAGR of over 6% by 2023.



Market Overview



Growing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated risk factors



The increasing prevalence of diseases leads to the rising number of surgical procedures requiring general anesthesia. This, in turn, is fueling the demand for anesthesia devices.



The high cost of anesthesia devices



The increasing adoption of refurbished surgical equipment and renting of equipment can prompt the vendors to lower the prices of their equipment, which, in turn, will affect their bottom line and overall profitability.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the anesthesia devices market during 2019-2023, view our report.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be highly fragmented with the presence of several market players. Vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on adopting marketing strategies to increase their market penetration. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



