The Angelus Corporation Breaks Ground On New Global Headquarters

The Angelus Corporation is expanding its facilities to support market growth and foster new business opportunities. With plans to expand product and service offerings in the future, additional space is required to support these initiatives. The new facility, developed by Briohn Building Corporation, will be 50,000 square feet, double the size of the current facility, and will feature expanded engineering and manufacturing areas.

After almost 50 years in Southeastern Wisconsin, The Angelus Corporation is looking forward to continuing its presence in the area and joining the City of Pewaukee. "We are committed to our new home in Pewaukee, and we hope to enhance the community through growth with professional/technical jobs and by continuing to reflect our strong character-based culture," said Angelus COO Paul Dieck.

The Angelus Corporation expects to complete construction and move into the new building in summer 2020.

About The Angelus Corporation

The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for over 45 years, and CertifyNation, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. For more information, visit www.TheAngelusCorp.com.

SOURCE The Angelus Corporation

