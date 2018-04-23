The Angelus Corporation Hosts AEEC Hospitality Suite

The annual Airlines Electronic Engineering Committee (AEEC) General Session brings industry professionals from around the world to discuss the newest technical developments in aircraft electronics. Four symposiums will be held to discuss major industry issues, including big data and aircraft connectivity. New ARINC standards and supplements are voted upon during the General Session and next year's work program and schedule are initiated. A deep understanding of ARINC standards is critical because its characteristics, specifications and reports define systems, protocols and interfaces for international air transport and business aircraft. "AEEC is a great way for CertifyNation's engineers to stay current with standards we use every day in our STC engineering designs," says Jerome Miastkowski, Director of Engineering for the CertifyNation business unit.

The Angelus Corporation will be hosting a hospitality suite in Majestic 4 for AEEC attendees. The casino themed suite will feature craps and roulette table games, refreshments, and the opportunity to win one of three Amazon Echo devices. The suite will be open Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings for AEEC attendees to enjoy and visit with members of The Angelus Corporation.

About The Angelus Corporation

The Angelus Corporation is a global product and services provider for aerospace and defense industry solutions. The Angelus Corporation divisions include PIC Wire & Cable, specializing in aircraft cable, connectors and cable assemblies for over 45 years, and CertifyNation, offering engineering, certification, and kitting solutions, with decades of experience in the commercial aviation industry. Together, these divisions advance The Angelus Corporation's mission to make its customers' jobs easier. For more information, visit www.TheAngelusCorp.com.

