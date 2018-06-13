The Angiogenesis Foundation Presents Data from its Disease-Fighting Food Research at American Society for Nutrition Annual Meeting

"The Angiogenesis Foundation is applying its research expertise to study foods using the same assay systems used in modern drug discovery," said Dr. William W. Li, President and Medical Director of the Angiogenesis Foundation. "This convergent approach is powerful because it brings together life science and food science research, and we believe it has huge implications for generating new insights about our food that could help efforts in worldwide disease prevention."

The Angiogenesis Foundation's research is one component of a new global initiative called HealthXpedition™, first announced by Dr. Li in April at the Vatican's Unite to Cure conference. The HealthXpedition™ builds upon the data presented in Dr. Li's popular TED Talk.

"People know that tea can be healthy, but our study shows not all teas are the same, and blending them together can potentially improve health benefits," said Dr. Vincent W. Li, Scientific Director of the Angiogenesis Foundation. "And we have identified a sustainability opportunity for food parts like carrot tops and broccoli stems that are thrown away by many home cooks and food companies. This comes at both a financial and environmental cost. Our data suggests there may be beneficial uses for these parts, based on their antiangiogenic activity, that could be useful for the healthcare, food products, and even pharmaceutical industries."

The Angiogenesis Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) scientific organization that drives innovations in health promotion, disease prevention, and disease treatment through research, education, and advocacy. For more than a decade, the Foundation has conducted innovative research on the cancer-fighting and health protective benefits of food. To learn more about the Angiogenesis Foundation visit www.angio.org.

Established in 1994, the Angiogenesis Foundation's mission is to improve global health through angiogenesis-based treatment and prevention. For more information, visit angio.org.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-angiogenesis-foundation-presents-data-from-its-disease-fighting-food-research-at-american-society-for-nutrition-annual-meeting-300666069.html

SOURCE The Angiogenesis Foundation

Related Links

http://www.angio.org

