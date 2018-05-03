The Angiogenesis Foundation's Dr. William Li Proposes New Approach to Fighting Disease in Address at the Vatican

"It was thrilling to be a part of this historic event that brought together global influencers united to discuss emerging advances to cure and prevent disease," said Dr. William Li. "It was unanimous among medical leaders we must emphasize prevention as the foundation for global health and integrate our collective efforts to help reduce human suffering."

Addressing the leaders gathered at the Vatican, Dr. Li focused on the opportunities to better understand how the human body resists disease. He called for a shift from a reactive disease-focused approach to a proactive health-centric approach for tackling our world's health challenges.

Dr. Li proposed a new initiative called the HealthXpedition™ – the first-ever global collaboration exploring how our bodies' innate defense systems interact with our environments. These insights, when translated into everyday actions, can ignite innovations that will guide healthier behaviors for people around the world. Dr. Li identified food as a critical intervention for fighting disease.

"How our diet and environments impact our health is a largely uncharted frontier," said Dr. Li. "As we explore, this collaboration will yield a vast array of lifesaving and life-extending knowledge using modern medical science and public health tools."

Dr. Li called for leaders to join the HealthXpedition™ to help create a roadmap for advancing health, to build global teams, to leverage data gathering technologies, and to provide critical resources needed to unearth discoveries that will change global health.

As a commemorative gift, the Angiogenesis Foundation, in partnership with Vosges Haut-Chocolat founder Katrina Markoff, created a bespoke chocolate bar with health-boosting ingredients for all attendees. Together with leading chefs, Paul Carrington, Tracy Chang, Tony Maws, Michael Pagliarini, Rachael Ray, and Michael Schlow, the Angiogenesis Foundation created a cookbook, Considerare, for attendees with health-promoting recipes inspired by the Mediterranean. For a preview of these recipes, please visit www.angio.org/considerare. To learn more about the Angiogenesis Foundation's work in disease prevention and health promotion, please visit www.angio.org/joinus.

Established in 1994, the Angiogenesis Foundation's mission is to improve global health through angiogenesis-based treatment and prevention. For more information, visit angio.org.

