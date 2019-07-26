'The Angry Birds Movie 2' Finds Their Hatchlings

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The adorable Hatchlings of Sony Pictures Animation's and Rovio's The Angry Birds Movie 2 are being voiced by Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), JoJo Siwa, Genesis Tennon, Alma Varsano, Faith Urban and Sunday Urban, Sony Pictures announced today. The Hatchlings are the baby birds that have stolen everyone's hearts and have no intention of giving them back, and can be seen in action in a sneak peek clip from the film launching today.

They join an all-star cast that includes Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj and Beck Bennett.

In the film, out in theaters August 14, 2019, three Hatchlings voiced by Prince, Tennon and Varsano (Zoe, Vivi and Sam Sam) embark on their own epic story, and are now up to their own tricks! Their role-playing-game-gone-wrong launches them on an adorable adventure that will charm and delight the world. No hatchling is too small to dream big!

Click here to watch a sneak peek of the Hatchling's upcoming adventures: https://youtu.be/vBXWo1PhCVQ

ABOUT THE ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2

The flightless angry birds and the scheming green piggies take their beef to the next level inThe Angry Birds Movie 2! When a new threat emerges that puts both Bird and Pig Island in danger, Red (Jason Sudeikis), Chuck (Josh Gad), Bomb (Danny McBride), and Mighty Eagle (Peter Dinklage) recruit Chuck's sister Silver (Rachel Bloom) and team up with pigs Leonard (Bill Hader), his assistant Courtney (Awkwafina), and techpig Garry (Sterling K. Brown) to forge an unsteady truce and form an unlikely superteam to save their homes.

The film is directed by Thurop Van Orman with a screenplay by Peter Ackerman and Eyel Podell & Jonathon E. Stewart. It is produced by John Cohen, and stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Zach Woods, Pete Davidson, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Beck Bennett, Nicki Minaj, Brooklynn Prince, Maya Rudolph, Tony Hale, JoJo Siwa, David Dobrik, Gaten Matarazzo, and Colleen Ballinger.

