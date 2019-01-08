LONDON, Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

Increase in demand from the solar energy sector to gain traction in the market. The rising demand for borosilicate glass, owing to the green energy policies and fossil energy costs, is expected to fuel the consumption of anhydrous borax. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the anhydrous borax market will register a CAGR of close to 6% by 2022.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5691261



Market Overview

Growth in construction industry

The extensive use of anhydrous borax for producing glazes and enamels will drive the growth of the market.

Negative impact of mining boron minerals

Mining of minerals has a severe impact on the environment. Mining of minerals pollutes water and air and degrades the local landscape.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the anhydrous borax market during the 2018-2022, view our report.



Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Eti Maden and Rio Tinto the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in demand from the solar energy sector and the growth in construction industry, will provide considerable growth opportunities to anhydrous borax manufactures. Eti Maden, Rio Tinto, Rose Mill, Searles Valley Minerals, and Yingkou Liaobin Fine Chemical Industry are some of the major companies covered in this report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5691261



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

