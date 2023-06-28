The Anime Market size is set to grow by USD 10,518.98 million from 2022-2027. The continuous rollout of high-speed Internet to boost the market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The anime market size is estimated to grow by USD 10,518.98 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.53% during the forecast period, with progressing growth momentum. For more insights on the historical (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Anime Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on content type (shows or series, movie, music, and live entertainment), and type (merchandising, theatrical, internet, and others).

The market share growth by the shows or series segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment can be referred to as the content where an anime movie is telecasted across several episodes. The huge demand for OTT services globally is encouraging other service providers to give discounts on their services. Furthermore, many big filmmakers are producing big-budget movies and releasing them on OTT platforms. The existing service providers are upgrading their offerings and increasing investments in producing better content to attract more customers and gain a larger market share.

Geography Overview

By geography, the anime market is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global anime market.

APAC is projected to contribute 75% of market growth by 2023. The primary factor for the market growth in this region is the low labor cost. The major activities that are outsourced to APAC are Layout preparation, painting, inking, and compositing. Many companies from Europe and the US are investing in the region. The leading countries in the region are Japan , South Korea , and China . Hence, these factors are expected to drive the growth of the anime market during the forecast period.

Anime Market – Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The continuous increase of high-speed Internet is driving the popularity of anime video games, which is the key factor driving the anime market growth.

The use of smartphones in 2021 was approximately 66% of the world's population and is expected to increase in the coming years.

Such an increase in the use of smartphones will increase the demand for high-speed internet to stream online content without any interruptions.

In addition, the increase in high investments in fifth-generation (5G) networks is attracting many customers.

For example, in March 2021 , OnePlus launched 5G-enabled smartphones.

, OnePlus launched 5G-enabled smartphones. Hence, these factors are expected to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Major Trends

Growing advanced technologies like artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain are driving the growth of the anime market.

The production of character-based shots is highly improved using AI technology.

This technology automates camera tracking, simulation, motion capturing, rendering, character animation, and /or image processing.

Furthermore, another technology blockchain is also getting popular in the anime market.

This helps artists to raise money and turn their illustrations into genuine work.

Hence, these advanced technologies are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant challenges

The lack of skilled professionals in the anime industry is a significant challenge impeding the anime market growth.

The primary factor is retaining employees in the post-production process, which affects the companies' financials.

Furthermore, the number of potential candidates in the market is decreasing due to a lack of technical skills and creative abilities.

As a result, anime studios and post-production companies are facing challenges to afford suitable artists for jobs.

The number of animator job vacancies is increasing as the market is growing.

Hence, these factors are expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this anime market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the anime market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the anime market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the anime market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of anime market vendors.

Anime Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.53% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10,518.98 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.96 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 75% Key countries US, Japan, China, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., Bones Inc., Discotek Media, Kyoto Animation Co. Ltd., PA Works Co. Ltd., Pierrot Co. Ltd., Production IG Inc., Sony Group Corp., The Walt Disney Co., TOEI ANIMATION Co. Ltd., VIZ Media LLC, and Zerochan Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

