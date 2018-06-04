NEW YORK, June 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Anionic surfactants market projected to reach USD 20.10 billion by 2022

The anionic surfactants market was estimated at USD 16.36 billion in 2017 is projected to reach USD 20.10 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2017 and 2022. The drivers for this market are the increasing demand from end-use industries such as personal care, textiles, and construction and the growing demand for bio-based surfactants. The demand is also expected to be driven by growth in applications such as home care and personal care, among others, mainly due to the demand for products such as soaps, detergents, personal care products, and industrial cleaners. Detergents and personal care are the major applications of anionic surfactants. The global surfactants market is primarily dominated by chemical surfactants derived from oleochemical or petrochemical sources. Rising concerns for the safety of the environment as well as human health act as a restraint for surfactants sourced from olefins or petroleum.



Linear alkylbenzene sulfonate–Estimated to be the largest type in the anionic surfactants market in 2017

LAS is one of the important anionic surfactants used in detergents.It is also the most widely used surfactant in all detergents and cleaning products, such as laundry powders, laundry liquids, manual dishwashing liquids, detergents tablets, soap bars, and household cleaners.



The amount of LAS used in detergents can up to 30% of the total volume of the product.LAS is widely used globally, due to its efficiency (in cost-performance ratio), versatility, and environment-friendliness.



APAC was the largest market for LAS in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. Factors such as high consumption of detergents, large population, and the increasing spending income on personal care products are driving the growth of this segment.



Home Care–The largest application in the anionic surfactants market

Detergents used in household applications include laundry detergents, soaps, dishwasher detergents, carpet cleaners, and various types of fabric softeners.Anionic surfactants in detergents help remove oil, dirt, and unwanted particles from fabrics, dishes, and other surfaces.



They also keep them suspended during washing, resulting in a cleaner surface.Anionic surfactants are mainly used in the soap & detergents industry due to their properties such as surface tension reduction, emulsion, and dispersion.



Major demand is expected from the growing economies of Asia Pacific.This region has highly populated countries such as China and India.



The demand for household detergents is expected to drive the anionic surfactants market during the forecast period.



Middle East & Africa expected to be the fastest-growing anionic surfactants market

The demand for anionic surfactants in the Middle East & Africa is driven by the growth of major industries such as chemicals and textiles.Other major factors contributing to the growth of the market are the increased industrialization and rising per capita income in the region.



The key countries in the Middle East & Africa region are the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.The current strategy of most of the governments of the Middle Eastern countries is to diversify the economy, eliminate oil dependence, and focus on manufacturing and service sectors.



The governments have agreed for both private and public sector investments, including foreign investments in manufacturing and service sectors. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are currently dominating the surfactants market in the Middle East & Africa and are expected to continue the same during the forecast period.



The global anionic surfactants market has a large number of market players; however, the market is led by some major players, such as AkzoNobel (Netherlands), BASF (Germany), Clariant (Switzerland), DowDuPont (US), Evonik (Germany), Croda International (US), Stepan Company (US), Huntsman (US), Kao Corporation (Japan), and Galaxy Surfactants (India), among others.



