The Annex by Ardent Mills and Colorado Quinoa, LLC Ink Exclusive Partnership

DENVER, May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annex by Ardent Mills (The Annex) today announced a new partnership with Colorado Quinoa, LLC to clean, mill and market quinoa grown in Colorado's San Luis Valley. Through the relationship, commercial customers benefit from the many advantages of U.S.-grown quinoa including stable pricing, scalable supply, sustainability and traceability back to local farms, all backed by the resources and support of Ardent Mills.

"We are excited to collaborate with Colorado Quinoa as part of our commitment to ancient and heirloom grains, plant-based ingredients and value-added products," said Shrene White, General Manager, The Annex. "By being the exclusive supplier of Colorado Quinoa™, we are furthering our commitment to family farms, the future of food and making The Annex the go-to source for domestically grown quinoa for our customers."

A staple ingredient in high demand

A recent study conducted by The Annex pointed to the strong associations consumers have for quinoa. The study found that in retail products, quinoa ranked in the top 10 ingredients in terms of driving health perception and purchase intent. Its extraordinary versatility makes it a popular component on restaurant menus, where its culinary presence continues to grow.

Product features and benefits

For commercial customers looking for a sustainable and domestic source, Colorado Quinoa™ offers comparable taste, color, size and cook volume to varieties of South American white quinoa, with the added benefits of a stable supply chain, competitive prices and scalability. It is an exceptional supplement or alternative to imported white quinoa and increases opportunities for domestic growth, selling and consumption.

Sustainability and farming

"Quinoa grown in Colorado's San Luis Valley has an amazing sustainability story," said White. "Growers in the valley are seeking ways to increase water levels in the Rio Grande Aquifer, which provides 240 million gallons of water per day for public use. Quinoa has very low water requirements, so it gives regional growers a profitable crop rotation option that promotes water conservation, soil biodiversity and sustainability."

"We chose to work with The Annex because they have the skills and capabilities required to make Colorado Quinoa™ a nationally and internationally viable quinoa variety," said Paul New, Colorado Quinoa. "Additionally, working with The Annex and Ardent Mills means we are supported by a trusted international supplier with expertise in processing, R&D, culinary, food safety, sustainability and marketing expertise."

Colorado Quinoa™ is the latest addition to The Annex's dynamic portfolio of innovative grains and is available in white and multicolor varieties. Additional technical information, specifications and samples of Colorado Quinoa™ are available upon request from The Annex.

About Ardent Mills®

Ardent Mills is the premier flour-milling and ingredient company whose vision is to be the trusted partner in nurturing its customers, consumers and communities through innovative and nutritious grain-based solutions. Ardent Mills' operations and services are supported by more than 40 flour mills and bakery-mix facilities along with a specialty bakery and Mobile Innovation Center, all located in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. Deeply rooted in communities throughout North America, Ardent Mills is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and employs more than 100 certified millers, supporting thousands of local jobs and contributing billions of dollars to local economies. To learn more about Ardent Mills, visit ardentmills.com.

About The Annex by Ardent Mills

The Annex is a business unit of Ardent Mills that is cultivating the future of specialty grains and plant-based ingredients. It's supported by a dedicated team committed to exploring what's next in whole grains, pulses, mixes, custom multigrain blends and finished breads. Its broad portfolio includes ancient & heirloom grains, organic grains and flours, sprouted wheat, and chickpeas as well as innovations such as Sustagrain® High-Fiber Barley and White Sonora, an heirloom wheat. To learn more, visit https://www.ardentmills.com/the-annex/ or call 888-680-0013.

