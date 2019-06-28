The Annexation of Judea and Samaria - A Matter of Fairness and Justice (AIA Urges Caution on Deal-of-the-Century)

WASHINGTON, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Alliance for Israel Advocacy (AIA) (www.israeladvocates.org/) praised the Trump administration for moving forward the subject of the annexation of Judea and Samaria.

Referring to a New York Times article of June 8, "U.S. Ambassador Says Israel Has a Right to Annex Parts of West Bank," Joel Chernoff, Executive Director of AIA, asserts, "Ambassador David Friedman was both bold and correct in his assertion that Israel has a right to annex at least some of the West Bank. For millions of Evangelical Christians and not a few Jewish U.S. citizens, the issue of Judea and Samaria is both biblical and prophetic. Many millions believe that Israel's return to their land is a modern-day miracle and the fulfillment of many prophecies concerning Israel found in Scripture. If that were not enough, it is also true that it is an issue of fairness and justice."

Said Chernoff, "Scripture records that the God of Israel not only loves the sons of Ishmael, the father of the Arab people, but promises that He would multiply and bless them and make him into 12 great nations (Gen. 17:20-21). God has amply kept that promise and today our Arab cousins comprise 23 nations, 10 million square miles and over 350 million people."

"In comparison, God promised to the sons of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob, the Jewish people, one small nation with its borders clearly described in Scripture – and that nation, Israel, is but 10,000 square miles and today comprises just 8 million people. We would stress to our Arab cousins that it is unfair and unjust to want not only all of the blessing God has abundantly granted to them but also the small land grant God gave to the sons of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob.

Today there are twenty-three Arab nations to one Jewish nation; 10 million square miles to 10,000 square miles. 350 million people to 8 million people. That's 23 to one. Yet, many Arab leaders won't stop until its 24 to zero."

Chernoff continues, "As more and more of our Jewish people return to Israel, many under the duress of rising anti-Semitism and anti-Israelism, it is becoming a matter of urgency that Israel be restored to all of its original God-promised land grant described in Scripture."

Terry Allen, AIA Director of Public Policy, added, "We would encourage President Trump to recognize the inherent justice and fairness of supporting the restoration of Judea and Samaria as part and parcel of the modern Jewish state of Israel."

"For its part," Allen continued, "AIA will continue its advocacy in Washington and on Capitol Hill. And, despite the temptations of executing a 'deal of the century' in a Middle East peace plan, we urge the President not to take any action that conflicts with the biblical decrees regarding the land promised to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob and their descendants. Doing so would be a recipe for certain failure."

The Alliance for Israel Advocacy (AIA) seeks to activate and organize American support for Israel by articulating Israel's biblical claim to the Land. AIA is the public policy arm of the Messianic Jewish Alliance of America which is the largest organization worldwide representing the Messianic Jewish community. AIA seeks to equip the Christian church, policy makers and the media with resources to foster greater understanding of the biblical case for Israel's claim to the historic Land of Israel, her right to self-determination, and for her role in world redemption.

