THE ANNIE E. CASEY FOUNDATION NAMES ALLISON GERBER VICE PRESIDENT FOR THE CENTER FOR ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY

BALTIMORE, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annie E. Casey Foundation has appointed Allison Gerber as vice president of the Center for Economic Opportunity, a role in which she will lead efforts to create pathways to financial stability and economic success for children, youth and families across the United States. Gerber, who has spent more than 20 years driving economic and workforce development initiatives, brings a proven dedication to advancing access to opportunity for all young people. Her appointment will take effect Jan. 6, 2025.

Annie E. Casey Foundation names Allison Gerber vice president for the Center for Economic Opportunity.

Gerber has been a leader at the Foundation since 2013, shaping its strategies on workforce training, apprenticeships and partnerships with public and private sector stakeholders. As a senior associate, she focused on providing in-demand employment skills and credentials for low-income young people through the Generation Work initiative that now operates in eight cities. Named director of employment, education and training in 2021, Gerber has played a pivotal role in expanding programs that make education and workforce development more accessible for young people, especially those who have faced barriers to success.

"Allison's expertise in economic mobility and her commitment to inclusive workforce development make her an exceptional leader for the Center for Economic Opportunity," said Lisa Hamilton, president and CEO of the Annie E. Casey Foundation. "Her vision for integrating education, support and community collaboration will drive our efforts to help all families reach lasting financial security and to help young people develop the skills and careers they need to thrive as adults."

Gerber steps into the role previously held by Patrice Cromwell, who passed away in August 2024 after two decades at Casey advancing economic opportunity for youth and families.

"I am deeply honored to uphold the legacy of this vital work, building on past successes while continuing to evolve our approaches to meet the changing demands of today's jobs and employers," Gerber said. "Together, we must ensure that young people in the U.S. are equipped to thrive in this shifting landscape, so they — and our economy as a whole — can reach their full potential."

Before joining the Foundation, Gerber was executive director of the District of Columbia's Workforce Investment Council and a senior associate with the Aspen Institute's Workforce Strategies Initiative. Gerber earned a bachelor's degree in American studies and public administration from Sweet Briar College and a law degree from Tulane University.

ABOUT THE ANNIE E. CASEY FOUNDATION

The Annie E. Casey Foundation creates a brighter future for the nation's young people by developing solutions to strengthen families, build paths to economic opportunity and transform struggling communities into safer and healthier places to live, work and grow. For more information, visit www.aecf.org.

SOURCE The Annie E. Casey Foundation