THE ANNIVERSARY SALE IS HERE! NORDSTROM IS BRINGING THE HAPPY WITH 100+ NEW BRANDS AND CUSTOMER FAVORITES TO THE SALE THIS YEAR

"Customers are rediscovering the joys of everyday living and working, in getting out and gathering together," said Jamie Nordstrom, Chief Stores Officer at Nordstrom, Inc. "We are looking forward to welcoming customers back into our stores, celebrating personal connections, and providing a one-of-a-kind sale experience they can only find at Nordstrom."

SHOP 100+ NEW BRANDS AND ALL YOUR FAVORITE TRENDS

The Anniversary Sale features more than 100 new brands along with incredible styles from top brands and customer favorites like summer trends, fall must-haves and looks for back-to-school. Get your summery dress fix from brands like Rails, La Ligne, Farm Rio, Frame, Free People, Veronica Beard, and Rebecca Taylor, as well as separates from Naked Wardrobe, Wayf, Billabong, Vero Moda, Faherty, and more. Shop fall suiting, back-to-school, sweaters, and denim from brands like AllSaints, Open Edit, Club Monaco, Eileen Fisher, ALC, Nanushka, Nili Lotan, Vince, Cinq a Sept, Good American, Treasure & Bond, and Levi's. Don't forget to accessorize with great shoes, handbags and jewelry from Cult Gaia, UGG, BP., Vagabond, Bony Levy, Staud, Proenza Schouler White Label, Steve Madden, Vince Camuto, along with many other great brands.

The sale is the perfect time to stock up on active wear with amazing deals on favorite brands like Zella, Sweaty Betty, Outdoor Voices, Nike, and Alo. Shop top trends for men with fall jackets from Kappa, Save The Duck, Dickies and Pendleton, back-to-work separates and denim from Theory, Hugo Boss, Peter Millar, Ksubi, Rag & Bone, and more. Give your home a refresh with kitchenware from Great Jones, Moccamaster, Viking, and Fellow. Style your bedroom or living room with the perfect throw from Barefoot Dreams, Blissy, and art from Deny Designs.

Customers can also shop beauty exclusives from Necessaire, Moon Juice, Shiseido, Westman Atelier, Charlotte Tilbury, Trish McEvoy, Murdock London, Kopari, and more. The Anniversary Sale is the best time for customers to save on duos, sets, jumbo sizes, and candles from brands like La Mer, Nars, Bobbi Brown, Jo Malone, Malin+Goetz, Estée Lauder, Augustinus Bader, Kiehl's, Kate Somerville, Le Labo, Tata Harper, Living Proof, Diptyque, Boy Smells, and many more.

Additionally, we invite customers to shop their values with hundreds of products that qualify for Sustainable Style and from Black-Owned and Founded and Latinx-Owned and Founded brands including Clare V., Cold Laundry, Lisou, Good American, Cushnie, Les Deux, Farm Rio and Oak & Acorn.

PREVIEW STARTS JUNE 29

We are committed to serving customers on their terms, and we've enabled several digital touchpoints to create the most convenient and connected experience. Starting June 29, customers can get a sneak peek at all sale merchandise on nordstrom.com/anniversary and save their favorites to a Wish List, so they can check out faster when it's time to shop. We've updated our Wish List functionality to make it even easier to check out and show recommended similar items if the item you saved is out of stock. New this year, we'll offer customers a digital catalog available on nordstrom.com and the Nordstrom App to show some of our best Anniversary Sale merchandise along with trends and outfitting to inspire customers.

As always, Nordstrom Cardmembers get to shop Early Access beginning July 9 or even earlier depending on their Nordy Club status of Icon, Ambassador, or Influencer. You can learn more and sign up at nordstrom.com/nordyclub.

SHOP YOUR WAY

We're here to make it easy for customers to shop the Anniversary Sale on their terms however, whenever and wherever they choose to shop. From discovery to delivery, we are committed to staying close to our customers this Anniversary Sale and delivering the most convenient and connected experience with our services and engaging experiences.

Get Inspired with Free Style Help

Over the past several years, we've developed new ways for customers to engage with our styling services, whether they prefer self-service inspiration or a high-touch, personalized relationship with a Nordstrom stylist. During the Anniversary Sale (and year-round), customers can visit our stores, chat with a stylist online, and follow along on social media as our stylists post looks and inspiration. Whether you're looking for exciting outfitting ideas or want one-on-one styling help, our expert stylists are here to make you feel good and look your best.

Get it Faster with Pickup Your Way:

During the Sale and year-round, Nordstrom offers customers in our top 20 markets 4x expanded product availability for next-day pickup of their nordstrom.com order at their nearest Nordstrom, Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom Local. Take a peek behind the scenes to see how we deliver more product faster.

Get a perfect fit with Alterations and Personalization

We can tailor any item to fit you perfectly. Our onsite alterations experts will make sure you get just the fit you need. Just stop into your nearest store or book an appointment online.

EXPERT PICKS & HOW TO SHOP

o Quote: Every year I think I can't get any more excited about Anniversary Sale, but this year, I've made my biggest wish list yet. We have hundreds of beauty offers, from customer favorites across all categories including makeup, skincare, men's grooming, fragrance & more! This is the best time to shop for yourself, whether you want to try something new, or stock up on your go-to items and save.



o PICKS







1. Westman Atelier- Weekend Edition Set, Sale $138, Value $176; SG- 7099255: The lit-from-within glow you get from Westman Atelier is like no other. It's all natural, easy to use and the products are so lightweight, you won't even feel like you are wearing makeup.







2. 54 Thrones- Ultra-Moisturizing Body Butter Duo, Sale $54, Regular $68; SG- 7129676: We're excited to introduce 54 Thrones to Anniversary Sale this year. The Body Butter is the perfect head-to-toe body moisturizer made from a curated mix of sustainably sourced African oils and ingredients. My husband says it makes his tattoos shine and he's always trying to steal it from me! I'll be buying two sets of this for sure.







3. Dior- Dior Addict Lip Set, Sale $58, Regular $84; SG- 7139260: The Dior glow lip set instantly customizes to match your lip to create the best shade of pink. This is one of those buy on repeat items! You get the famous Lip Glow balm, the serum, and the maximizer for added shine and plump.







4. Murdock – Jumbo Black Tea Wash, Sale $48, Regular $96; SG- 7129740: This item is for everyone. This body wash moisturizes the skin, smells so delicious, -and you can still layer on your favorite fragrance. The jumbo size is - a daily shower must have.







5. Supergoop!- Glowscreen and Glow Stick Set, Sale $41, Regular $61; SG 7134736: Protecting your skin is always in style and we have many Supergoop! sets on Anniversary Sale this year. This set is an easy to apply tinted SPF, a great foundation substitute and the glow stick is perfect for quick touch ups. Plus, Supergoop! is reef safe making it water friendly. • Kate Bellman, Senior Managing Fashion Editor – Link to Headshots & Picks:

o Quote: This fall season, fashion will truly be at the forefront again! With a multitude of reasons to finally step out, it's the season to put together looks worthy of seeing and being seen. Return to work this fall in sharp tailoring with the essential blazer, a smart trouser or skirt, and a chic leather piece. The everyday wardrobe also gets revamped with essentials in bold colors and dynamic textures. With so many buy-now-wear-now pieces on sale, Anniversary is sure to kick-start a season full of fabulous fashion!



o PICKS







1. Nanushka Melody Skirt, Sale $318.99, Regular $475: Nanushka's faux leather is amongst the best there is, and I am obsessed with the waistline of this skirt.







2. Nili Lotan Fran Leather Jacket, Sale $1,469.99, Regular $2,195: This leather jacket is so chic; the color is luscious and it's truly a wow piece to add to any wardrobe.







3. Blank NYC Reversible Quilted Jacket, Sale $79, Regular $128: I love any update on the heritage quilted jacket, and this version does not disappoint. The silhouette is modern, and since it's reversible, the styling options are endless.







4. AllSaints Lou Polo Jumper, Sale $159.99, Regular $249: Nothing beats a classic camel sweater for fall, and I can't get enough of this preppy rugby stripe version.







5. Vince Slip Skirt, Sale $169.99, Regular $265: I am already envisioning my fall uniform of a chunky, textured sweater and tall boots worn back to the softness of this silk skirt. The color and shine is so luxe, and the silhouette is easy to wear. • Jian DeLeon, Men's Fashion & Editorial Director – Link to Headshots & Picks:

o Quote: Workwear doesn't always have to be boring, and we have plenty of new takes on tried-and-true menswear staples at this year's Anniversary Sale. If there was ever a time to stock up on closet staples you'll want to wear all year long, it's now.



o PICKS







1. Dickies Mixed Media Twill Pants, Sale $42.99, Regular $64.99: Dickies work pants will never go out of style, and an already affordable pair of pants just became an even better deal!







2. Pendleton Silverhorn Trucker Jacket, Sale $129.99, Regular $195: Who says you can't teach a heritage brand new tricks? Venerable pattern maker Pendleton blends their signature prints with a modern jean jacket silhouette.







3. Kiehl's Since 1851 Face Fuel, $39, Regular $59: Anniversary isn't just about great deals on clothing, I also use it to stock up on grooming products I buy year-round, like this hydrating and energizing face wash from Kiehl's.







4. Zella Live In Pocket Shorts, Sale $36.90, Regular $55: Anniversary is a great time to save on activewear. Now that we're able to travel again, these Zella shorts are perfect for hotel gyms and morning runs on vacations.







5. New Balance 574 Classic Sneaker, Sale $59.90, Regular $88.99: Anyone who knows me can vouch for my sneaker problem, but when you're able to get the hottest styles for great prices, why not add a few more to the rotation? • Priyanka Kanodia, Personal Stylist – Link to Headshots & Picks:

o Quote: The Shortest Horror Story Ever Told: SOLD OUT! This year let's write a story where you're able to shop all you wanted. Here are my top three tips on shopping the biggest sale of the year:







1. Download the Nordstrom App on your phone to receive updates on the Anniversary Sale (P.S.: Turn on notifications to prompt you when you can start shopping)







2. Preview the Anniversary Sale on June 29th and make a Wish List of all the items you want to shop this year. This is the perfect time to shop for back to school, summer and fall trends, and my favorite- getting a jumpstart on holiday.







3. Lastly, find a salesperson to help you shop your Wish List or book an appointment with a stylist to help create looks that will take you from summer to fall.



o PICKS







1. Barefoot Dreams Cozy Chic Patchwork Blanket, Sale $104.90, Regular $158; and UGG Whistler Throw, Sale $64.99, Regular $98: These blankets are my personal favorites to feel cozy in fall and winter, and they are perfect for gifting too.







2. Bony Levy Ofira 14k Snail Necklace, Sale $540.99, Regular $725: What I love more than Bony Levy is Bony Levy on Anniversary Sale. You don't want to miss scooping up this 14K necklace.







3. Veronica Beard Leeland Boot, Sale $299.99, Regular $450: Veronica Beard Ankle boots in this suede camel color are the perfect neutral staple for the fall season.

IT'S MORE THAN A SALE - IT'S AN EVENT

Come join us in-store and online for fun experiences, shopping, surprises and more. See our full calendar at nordstromrsvp.com/anniversaryevents

Lunchtime Livestream Shopping Events: July 7-26 Tune in for a series of live virtual events featuring curated products, current and upcoming trends, and essentials you can shop during the sale.

Tune in for a series of live virtual events featuring curated products, current and upcoming trends, and essentials you can shop during the sale. Preview Fashion Event: July 9 Get inspired by fall styles and trends and start shopping Early Access right away if you're a cardmember. Bring a friend and enjoy breakfast bites, sips and more. Nordstrom stores include Chicago , Paramus, Portland , San Diego , and San Jose .

Get inspired by fall styles and trends and start shopping Early Access right away if you're a cardmember. Bring a friend and enjoy breakfast bites, sips and more. Nordstrom stores include , Paramus, , , and . Jewelry Trunk Shows: July 6-30 Join us for trunk shows featuring Bony Levy, Monica Vinader and David Yurman . Discover colorful and distinctive jewelry pieces, and view styles you've never seen before.

Join us for trunk shows featuring Bony Levy, Monica Vinader and . Discover colorful and distinctive jewelry pieces, and view styles you've never seen before. Happy Sips & Bites: July 6-31 Join us for a menu of featured drinks and bites at Anniversary Sale prices. Menu selection and hours vary by location. Contact your local Nordstrom restaurant for details.

Join us for a menu of featured drinks and bites at Anniversary Sale prices. Menu selection and hours vary by location. Contact your local Nordstrom restaurant for details. Glam-Up Days: July 15-31 Join us in stores and online for 17 days of exciting beauty events, free gifts-with-purchase, customized samples and more. Book an in-store appointment with your favorite brand or join us online for one of many virtual experiences. Glam-Up Days events are all day in stores—plus, find Beauty Deals in stores and online! And don't forget Nordstrom BEAUTYCYCLE makes it easy for customers to recycle their empty beauty containers in all our stores and Nordstrom Locals.

Join us in stores and online for 17 days of exciting beauty events, free gifts-with-purchase, customized samples and more. Book an in-store appointment with your favorite brand or join us online for one of many virtual experiences. Glam-Up Days events are all day in stores—plus, find Beauty Deals in stores and online! And don't forget Nordstrom BEAUTYCYCLE makes it easy for customers to recycle their empty beauty containers in all our stores and Nordstrom Locals. Beauty Bash: July 16 Celebrate all things beauty—skin care, makeup, and fragrance—with applications, demos, free gifts-with-purchase, beauty deals, customized samples and more. Plus, receive an exclusive beauty tote with your qualifying purchase—in stores only, while supply lasts.

NORDSTROM CANADA

Our Nordstrom Canada Anniversary Sale details will be shared beginning July 8. For more information and sale dates please visit nordstrom.ca/anniversary .

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

