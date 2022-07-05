The Annual "Are You Dense?" MusicFest is Back- With New Musical Muscle and Cancer Clinical Partners Too!

WOODBURY, Conn., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Joe Cappello, Executive Director of the 'Are You Dense?' Foundation 'rocked the house' at the famous Palace Theater in Waterbury, CT once again. This special night is about the gift of music, laughter, togetherness and supportive awareness about cancer-related breast density health issues. This entertainment tradition spanned over a decade of connective magic to an ever growing national community of supporters of the "Are You Dense?" mission. This year's headliner was the funk super-group "The Hollywood All Stars" led by Grammy nominated recording artist Steve Gaspár - bringing back the "No Compromises" Funkin' big sound of Live Horns & Hammond Organ.

The 13th Annual 'Are You Dense?' MusicFest- June 25, 2022 The MusicFest brings the message of awareness to dense breast issues and honors the matriarch of the foundation, Nancy Cappello, who passed away from treatment complications due to a missed diagnosis due to breast density.

The long awaited MusicFest kicks off a night of laughs, music and the tradition of bringing community awareness about the breast density issues. The message of awareness was architected by the matriarch of the foundation, Nancy Cappello, who passed away from treatment complications due to a missed diagnosis due to breast density. Before the pandemic, this annual fundraiser held the record as a real 'must-see' for music and comedy fans. This year's positive attendance reflected the lifted health mandates- where Cappello and his board saw this to be the year to finally "get back to the Palace."

According to Mr. Cappello, 'Are You Dense?' used the pandemic hiatus to regroup and strategize. "It gave us a chance to review our mission and to touch on areas that better supported our objectives... this also meant bringing in new resources and friends that could add new dimension to our goals!" A list of prominent sponsors were also excited to get back to public support, including PHILIPS, FUJI FILM, DELPHINUS MEDICAL TECHNOLOGIES and the HAROLD LEEVER REGIONAL CANCER CENTER.

The foundation collected over $18K from ticket sales, raffles and sponsorships- a significant boost from prior years. This year's event also brought together new advocacy groups and community leaders to elevate its outreach. Special awards were presented to Sandy Cassanelli, recipient of the Esther Award, for making a significant and enduring impact on others. In 2015, Ms. Cassanelli was diagnosed with stage 4 metastatic Breast Cancer. She launched the Breast Friends Fund (MFF) to fundraise and donate 100% of the money raised to Metastatic Breast Cancer Research. Kevin Kniery, CEO of The Harold Leever Cancer Center in Waterbury, Ct. received an award for the organization. "The Cancer Center has consistently supported Are You Dense, Inc. from the very beginning in many ways… and we owe them a great debt of gratitude," said Cappello.

Dr. Robert L. Bard, cancer imaging expert (NYC) was the final honoree, receiving the "CHAMPION OF EXPOSING THE SECRET" award for his diagnostic work using the latest in doppler ultrasound. In 2021, Dr. Bard partnered with Mr. Cappello to conduct a 3-day public dense breast screening with a supplemental solution for dense breast scanning. In 2022, they also co-launched a pilot study with Dr. Noelle Cutter (Molloy College) to scan women in underserved communities. "Nearly half of all women age 40+ who get mammograms are found to have dense breasts. Factors linked to breast density include increasing age, having children, and using tamoxifen. Women with dense breasts have a higher risk of breast cancer vs. women with fatty breasts, and the risk increases with elevated breast density," states Dr. Bard.

Are You Dense, inc. is a non-profit 501(c)3 foundation dedicated to educating the public on the impact of dense breast tissue on missed, delayed, and later stage breast cancer, in hopes to increase survival of the disease. Media Contact: Graciella Davi, 631-920-5757, [email protected].

