THE ANNUAL CINEMA CENTER WELCOMES NEW TITLE SPONSOR RENDEZVOUS MEDIA VENTURES TO ITS ANNUAL MEDIA AND HOSPITALITY HUB DURING THE NATION'S TOP INDIE FILM FESTIVAL IN PARK CITY, UT

"The Rendezvous Cinema Center" will be held January 25 - 27, 2025

PARK CITY, Utah, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hollywood Event & PR Agency Roxstar Entertainment, the owner and producer of the annual film festival hospitality hub known as the "Cinema Center," will once again take over the snow-filled Sundance Mountains for the return of film premieres and festival events held in Park City, UT, for the nation's top indie film festival. For 2025, the program welcomes a new title sponsor, Rendezvous Media Ventures, and rebrands as the "Rendezvous Cinema Center." Rendezvous Media Ventures is a newly established hedge fund led by Michael Perrone, Craig Matus, and Slater Wayne, whose mission is to introduce a fresh and innovative approach to entertainment financing by utilizing a unique, cutting-edge proprietary algorithm in conjunction with a proven, intelligent, and ethical strategy. Rendezvous leverages this platform to network with filmmakers seeking financing for new and ongoing projects in addition to film distribution opportunities. Annual partners returning to this full-service media and hospitality pop-up include Collider, Sommsation, The Wine Company, Hendrick's Gin, and the new artesian water sponsor, neaū water.

In 2025, the pop-up will take over Main Street Park City's new restaurant, Loma Park City, to host the festival's top films, along with their respective directors, producers, and actors—all attending to promote, sell, and seek distribution. Attendees will enjoy a mix of sponsored cocktail parties, late-night galas, industry networking events, and press junkets throughout the three-day run.

The heart of the program is a comprehensive experience featuring fine food and beverages that enhance the rustic Park City atmosphere. Official spirits partner, Hendrick's Gin, will showcase specialty cocktails made for the "Rendezvous Cinema Center" events using their portfolio of unusual gins crafted from eleven premium botanicals and famously infused with rose and cucumber, giving the spirit its uniquely balanced flavor resulting in an exceptionally smooth, distinctive gin. Featured cocktails will include the classic "Hendrick's Cucumber Lemonade," and the "Hendrick's Unusual Negroni," in addition to the "Hendrick's Snowball Gimlet," and "Hendrick's Peachy Tea." Hendrick's Gin is imported by William Grant & Sons, Inc., an independent, family-owned distiller based in the United Kingdom, founded by William Grant in 1887.

All-important wine services for the program will be provided by Sommsation, the trusted wine experience brand and direct-to-consumer marketplace that brings together independent wineries and sommeliers who curate access to limited-production wines. On-site, Sommsation will greet guests with their sommelier-curated glasses of showstopping sparkling, white, and red wines from its portfolio of independent wineries, including producers like Halter Ranch. Sommsation also invites wine enthusiasts to explore its online shop of exceptional, one-of-a-kind wine offerings that ship directly from the winery to their door. "We're excited to bring our unique luxury hospitality experience to Park City and celebrate the intersection of independent films and independent wines. We look forward to toasting another great season with some of the top films for 2025 and entertaining current and new clients" says CEO, Danielle Diliberti.

Keeping guests hydrated at high altitude will be neaū water, where every sip offers crisp, clean hydration – free of from forever chemicals (PFAS) and additives.

Additional star power will be generated through the Collider's Annual Interview Studio. Here, top filmmakers and actors will stop by during their press circuits to conduct interviews for exclusive content on Collider, a popular entertainment site that attracts over 30 million unique visitors each month.

"As a Los Angeles resident, my aim this Sundance is to make the Cinema Center not just a special hospitality experience supporting the filmmaker community but also a platform for raising national awareness and funding relief for all Los Angeles residents affected by the fires," states David Manning, CEO and Executive Producer at Roxstar Entertainment.

**This program, its sponsors, and producers are an independent program operating in Park City in support of specific filmmakers and are not affiliated or sanctioned with an official Film Festival nor its trademarks and should not be aligned as such in any coverage **

About Redezvous Media Ventures:

Rendezvous Media Ventures is a division of Rendezvous Capital Holdings, LLC, founded in 2023 by Michael Perrone, Craig Matus, and Slater Wayne catering to the entertainment, global development and medical technologies industries by providing investors with the opportunity to participate in upcoming film and music productions with limited risk. The combined projects at Rendezvous Capital's funds currently exceed 7.25 billion dollars in assets under management. All three founding members have extensive backgrounds in the entertainment industry, encompassing film production, operations, and administration. RCH has developed a targeted business plan that includes film and music productions representing the opportunities they have identified to hold the greatest potential for success, profit, and substantial return on investment. RCH conducts identification, research, due diligence, evaluation, management and oversight of projects that meet the strict requirements established through its proprietary algorithms.

SOURCE Roxstar Entertainment