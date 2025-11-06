The Annual Final Window for Retail Buyers! Full Category Coverage + Precise Matchmaking. FHC2025 Offers One-Stop Solution for 2026 Hot-Selling Product Sourcing! 【Free Ticket Registration Closing Soon】

SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 2025 FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show is now in the final countdown to its opening! Known as the "super interface for global food and beverage trade", this grand event has become a key "battleground" for retail buyers to stock up and expand product ranges — covering a total exhibition area of 200,000 square meters across all halls of the Shanghai New International Expo Center, it gathers over 3,000 high-quality global exhibitors with more than 300,000 featured products. These include imported specialties from over 50 international pavilions and annual new products from leading domestic brands.

Currently, international exhibits are arriving in Shanghai. Participants for 10+ international professional competitions are ready for action. Nearly 20 summit forums will convene top players in the F&B industry. Multiple themed matchmaking sessions covering international, domestic, e-commerce, and group buying are all set. In addition, 8 concurrent vertical exhibitions are also prepared. The free ticket registration channel will close soon (13:00 on 10th November). Retail buyers should secure their spots now to efficiently finalize their 2026 omni-channel hot-seller list in just 3 days!

I. FHC2025 Panoramic Overview: 200,000 ㎡ Sourcing Space, An Annual Appointment for 3,000+ Exhibitors & Over 180,000 Buyers

The 28th FHC Shanghai Global Food Trade Show is hosted by All China Bakery Association, Shanghai Restaurants Cuisine Association and Shanghai Sinoexpo Informa Markets International Exhibition Co., Ltd., with co-hosting by the China Chamber of Commerce of Import and Export of Foodstuffs, Native Produce and Animal By-Products. As one of the most influential professional exhibitions in the food and beverage industry, FHC has successfully held 27 sessions, serving over one million professional buyers and becoming the "first-choice springboard" for international exhibitors to enter the Chinese market.

This year's exhibition has reached a new scale: covering 200,000 square meters across all halls, it has attracted over 3,000 global exhibitors (with international exhibitors accounting for more than 30%), including well-known brands such as Mengniu, Bright Meat, Dandenong, Ewen, LIHOO'S, and LEADER, as well as international pavilions from 50+ countries/regions including Italy, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, Germany, Austria, Australia, the UK, Thailand, Russia, the EU, South Africa, the US, Switzerland, the Netherlands, and Ecuador. It is expected to welcome over 180,000 professional buyers from more than 100 countries/regions, covering all channels such as importers, distributors, supermarkets/convenience stores, e-commerce new retail, and hotel catering.

II. 15 Product Segments: Full Industry Chain Coverage, Meeting Both Established & Emerging Demands

FHC2025 expands its product sections to 15 categories for the first time. Covering the entire F&B industry chain from upstream ingredients to downstream processing equipment, and from traditional staple categories to emerging potential sectors, it precisely matches the sourcing needs of diverse retail channels. Notably, the two newly added sections—baby & child food products and food & medicine homology—have become key points of interest this year.

Classic Staple Categories: Shelf-Staple Products Continuously Updated

The Meat Products section gathers excellent brands like Bright Meat, Dandenong, Hormel, Yurun, and STATE FARM, offering chilled meats, jerky, sausages, prepared steaks, etc., adaptable for snacks, meal accompaniments, ready-to-eat dishes, and more, with flexible packaging suitable for warehouse clubs, community retail, and convenience stores. The Snack Foods section features brands like Wolong, Hershey's, YOUJIA, Juanzi, and Best Choice, bringing "small-pack, healthier" snacks aligned with current consumption habits, ideal for checkout counter placement in convenience stores. The Dairy Products section includes items like Milkground cheese sticks, Arla ambient milk, and Weidendorf pure milk, addressing pain points for tea & beverage shops while meeting diverse consumer demands for specific dairy needs.

Emerging Potential Categories: Exploring New Consumer Blue Oceans

The Baby & Child Food Products section has attracted over 50 exhibitors, covering categories such as organic supplementary food, maternal and child health food, and nutritional dietary supplements. The Food & Medicine Homology section includes traditional health foods (ejiao, wolfberry, black sesame, poria, red date products) and new favorites in healthy eating (turmeric, prickly pear, five-finger peach, and other popular items). Products like Russian cedar nuts, birch sap, Thai tropical dried fruits, South African wine, and Ecuadorian premium chocolate still have blue ocean markets in domestic retail channels and possess "differentiation" advantages, suitable for premium supermarkets and imported food stores to build distinctive shelves.

Supporting Service Categories: Intelligent Catering Technology Drives Cost Reduction & Efficiency Improvement

In addition to sections such as Food Processing & Packaging, Canned Equipment & Raw Materials, and Machinery & Equipment, FHC2025 has specially set up the 2025 World Al & Robots for Food Eco Expo, gathering six industry benchmark brands including JBC, Chefeon, Panda Cook, UNICOOK, PEMAIC and Xing Chu. It focuses on displaying cutting-edge equipment such as intelligent stir-fry machine, building a global platform for technical exchange, resource matching, and trend discussion, promoting the catering industry's transition from "traditional manual work" to "intelligent standardization" and helping Chinese intelligent catering equipment go global.

III. 50+ International Pavilions: Global Goods Direct Supply, Easily Creating Differentiated Assortments

More than 50 international pavilions (with 350 international exhibitors) bring characteristic foods from around the world. Retail merchants can connect with source suppliers without cross-border sourcing, communicate purchase intentions face-to-face, and reduce matching costs and risks.

Guest of Honor – European Union (N3D31): Premium Quality Choice

As the Guest of Honor for this year's exhibition, the EU Pavilion has created an exclusive hall with the theme "IRRESISTIBLE EUROPE, COUNTLESS COMBINATIONS", showcasing over 220 types of premium products covering 27 member states. These include:

Geographical Indication (GI) protected products: Relying on the EU quality certification system to ensure unique products from specific regions and their traditional production techniques. Organic certified products: Demonstrating Europe's firm commitment to sustainable development.

An immersive product promotion conference will be held on-site, and renowned chefs such as Fabio Falanga and Gu Junjie will be invited to give wonderful cooking performances, allowing participants to witness the diversity and excellent quality of European ingredients. Free pre-registration will grant you the qualification to communicate with Michelin-starred chefs, and you can directly finalize purchase intentions with enterprise representatives on-site.

Global Food & Beverage Flavor Matrix, Waiting for You to Explore:

Hall N1: Thailand, Japan, Singapore, South Korea Hall N2: Russia, Armenia, South Africa, the UK, Australia Hall N3: EU, Turkey, Germany, Austria, Italy, the Philippines, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Sri Lanka, Ecuador Hall N4: USA Hall N5: USA, Canada, Uruguay

2025 FHC Matchmaking: Precise Supply-Demand Matching, Quickly Finalizing Cooperation

To help retail buyers source efficiently and avoid searching exhibitors on-site, FHC2025 has specially created "2025 FHC Matchmaking". Through million-level database matching and precise intention surveys, it achieves efficient matching between supply and demand. A small number of negotiation seats are still available — complete registration now to prioritize securing your spot.

The FHC organizer pre-surveys exhibitor market needs and invites procurement heads from top retail platforms like Sam's Club, Yonghui, and JD Super to attend. Dedicated sessions include: Branded Hotel Chains, Distributors & Wholesale Traders, Supermarkets & Retail Chains, Restaurant, Coffee & Tea Chains, Food Import/Export & Supply-chain Service Providers, Executive Chef Product Selection, Hotels & Restaurants; and the E-commerce Matching Hub covering community group buying, live stream e-commerce, MCN KOL agencies, etc., enhancing sourcing efficiency and accuracy.

V. 10+ Competitions & Events: Discover Industry Talent, Explore Product Innovation

FHC2025 will host over 10 international competitions and featured events covering culinary, bakery, coffee, fashion drinks, and chocolate. Through the innovative interpretation of ingredients by outstanding industry contestants, on-site visitors can not only intuitively understand ingredient quality and application scenarios but also discover blockbuster products and differentiated tracks in the food and beverage industry.

Culinary Competition: Witness the Practical Performance of Ingredients

The 26th FHC China International Culinary Arts Competition — the only international competition in China certified by WACS. It invites international authoritative judges, and contestants create dishes using designated ingredients provided by FHC exhibitors.

Coffee, Fashion Drinks and Chocolate Competitions & Events: Capture the 'Aesthetic Economy' Traffic

Coffee, Fashion Drinks and Chocolate Competitions & Events (both ornamental and practical) inject fresh vitality into FHC2025: Professional baristas roast different varieties and flavors of coffee beans to achieve the most suitable taste, and demonstrate excellent skills with "coffee as canvas and frothed milk as brush". Beverage mixologists integrate taste, vision, and texture into a cup of creative drinks. The Chocolate Art Show seamlessly integrates traditional Chinese culture into chocolate, presenting exquisite sculptural works.

VI. Nearly 20 Professional Forums: Analyzing Industry Trends, Identifying Market Opportunities

FHC2025 will host nearly 20 cutting-edge high-level forums, inviting brand founders, industry experts, and other opinion leaders to focus on hot tracks such as retail, e-commerce, catering, and chain operations. They will interpret topics including smart retail transformation paths, new e-commerce traffic logic, and catering chain expansion strategies, helping food and beverage practitioners capture new market growth opportunities.

VII. Golden Apple Awards: Industry Quality Benchmark, Providing Sourcing Reference

FHC Golden Apple Awards have been held for many years and are highly credible honors in the food and beverage industry. They not only recognize exhibitors and products but also provide "quality endorsement" for retail buyers, helping them quickly screen high-quality products and avoid risks in sourcing.

This year's Golden Apple Awards have been fully upgraded in terms of award settings, adding awards such as Most-Trending Product of The Year, Excellence Quality of The Year, Innovative Brand of The Year, Global Impact of The Year, Global Brand of The Year, Top-Tier Buyer of The Year, and Master Craftsmanship Award. These awards fully cover key links in the food and catering industry chain. Award-winning products and enterprises will be displayed in the "Golden Apple Zone" on-site, giving them an advantage in expanding potential markets.

VIII. 8 Concurrent Exhibitions: One-Stop Visiting, Cross-Category Sourcing Supplement

FHC2025 adopts the "exhibition-within-an-exhibition" model, with 8 concurrent vertical exhibitions held simultaneously. With an FHC visitor pass, you can access all halls, realizing cross-category sourcing of "Food + Wine + Gifts + Equipment + Franchising", saving time and travel costs, and improving exhibition visit efficiency.

2025 FHC Concurrent Exhibitions

ProWine Shanghai- International Trade Fair for Wines & Spirits SFE-The 40th Shanghai International Franchise Exhibition Shanghai International Canned Food and Raw Materials, Machinery and Equipment Expo 2025 Salon du Chocolat Shanghai 2025 China (Shanghai) International Fruit and Vegetable Trade Fair The 26th Shanghai International Gift and Home Furnishings and Gift Box Food and Customized Packaging Exhibition 2025 DLF China Refrigerated Food Expo 2025 AGR Global Geographical Indication & Regional Brand Agricultural Products Expo

IX. Omni-Channel Media Exposure: Facilitating Cooperation Implementation, Enhancing Brand Visibility

FHC2025 relies on a strong media matrix to provide omni-channel exposure support for exhibitors and buyers. It not only helps buyers quickly connect with high-quality exhibitors but also enhances the market visibility of products, helping brands open up sales channels rapidly.

The exhibition has a 1.2 million professional visitor database, over 12 domestic and foreign mainstream media, and 2 million targeted industry communities. In 2024, its omni-channel exposure reached 120 million impressions. In 2025, the media matrix is further upgraded: it designs professional buyer visit routes, and through "live streaming of exhibition tours", synchronizes content such as exhibitors' brand stories, product highlights, buyers' sourcing live streams, and competition events to mainstream social media. It also conducts "online + offline" combined visits to exhibitor booths, recommending high-quality products, and increasing product exposure.

Conclusion: Countdown to Opening! Securing Tickets Means Securing Annual Goodies & Business Opportunities

FHC2025 has prepared an "annual food and beverage sourcing plan" for global professional buyers — covering over 300,000 products across all categories, providing global characteristic foods through more than 50 international pavilions, exploring traditional and emerging rigid demands through 15 segments, realizing cross-category sourcing through 8 concurrent exhibitions, and offering exhibition resources such as precise matching, trend forums, and media exposure. Finalize the 2026 omni-channel best-selling product list in just 3 days of exhibition visit!

Free ticket registration is closing soon — after 13:00 on November 10, tickets will be available for RMB 100. From November 12 to 14 at the Shanghai New International Expo Center, FHC invites global food and beverage practitioners to attend this grand event, seize market opportunities, and prepare for new growth in 2026!

