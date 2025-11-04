The Annuity Show Returns with Fresh Insights on Annuities and Smart Retirement Planning

Hosted by Certified Financial Fiduciary® Elise Roberts, the show offers weekly episodes on how to understand and position annuities for long-term financial confidence.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annuity Show is back, bringing trusted financial education to viewers seeking clarity about one of the most misunderstood tools in retirement planning: annuities. The series, featuring Elise Roberts, Certified Financial Fiduciary®, delivers clear, actionable insights every Tuesday morning through its website, TheAnnuityShow.com, and on YouTube under The Annuity Show.

Elise Roberts

Each episode breaks down key topics such as how annuities fit into a retirement income plan, the different types available, and how to balance growth potential with protection. With nearly two decades of industry experience, Roberts brings a calm, practical approach to helping viewers make sense of complex financial products.

"People often hear conflicting information about annuities," said Roberts. "Our goal is to provide straight answers—no jargon, no sales pitch—so retirees and pre-retirees can understand where annuities make sense, and where they might not."

The show's new season will cover current trends such as rising interest rates and how they impact annuity performance, the role of fixed indexed annuities in preserving principal, and the importance of evaluating income guarantees in an uncertain economy. Each episode will feature educational discussions designed to help viewers make informed decisions about their financial future.

"Retirement planning is not one-size-fits-all," Roberts added. "An annuity might be the right fit for someone who needs predictable income, but it's all about understanding your options. Knowledge is what gives people confidence in their plan."

The Annuity Show encourages viewers to tune in weekly and take advantage of free educational content that simplifies one of retirement's most important financial tools. By learning how annuities can complement other assets such as Social Security, investments, and savings, individuals can approach retirement with greater peace of mind.

New episodes of The Annuity Show are released every Tuesday morning. Visit TheAnnuityShow.com or subscribe to The Annuity Show on YouTube to follow Elise Roberts and stay informed about strategies for a stronger, more secure retirement.

Media Contact:

Sal Velazquez

(954) 401-1067

[email protected]

SOURCE The Annuity Show