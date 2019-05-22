NEW YORK, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The high demand for anti-drone systems for defense applications is one of the key factors expected to trigger the anti-drone market during the forecast period. The growing number of terrorist attacks has driven the demand for anti-drones at a rapid pace for defense applications. These anti-drone systems are being used to protect troops on military parades and prevent insurgent attacks in the battlefields. Therefore, vendors in the market are increasingly focusing on developing anti-drone systems to cater to the growing demand of defense organizations, thereby boosting the market growth. Analysts have predicted that the anti-drone market will register a CAGR of over 28% by 2023.







There is also an increase in security and privacy violation instances by drones at critical infrastructure and public places such as airports, military bases, and prisons. Such security breaches by unidentified drones have created the need for anti-drone systems which can effectively detect and counter such drones.



Owing to the high cost, anti-drone systems cannot be used for commercial applications such as households and public places, which affects the demand.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the anti-drone market during 2019-2023, view our report.



The market appears to be fragmented with the presence of several market players. Manufacturers of anti-drone products are focusing on adopting innovative and distributive strategies to increase the market size of their products. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



