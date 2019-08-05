NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Anti-graffiti coatings are special-purpose coatings to prevent cases of graffiti vandalism. This Anti-graffiti coatings market analysis considers sales to the construction and transportation segments. Our analysis also considers the sales of anti-graffiti coatings in APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. In 2018, the construction segment held the highest market share, which is expected to remain prevalent over the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of construction projects will significantly help the market segment in maintaining its leading position. Also, our global anti-graffiti coatings report has observed market growth factors such as the growing demand for anti-graffiti coatings from developing countries, growing preference for water-based anti-graffiti coatings, and rise in spending on removing graffiti caused by vandalism. However, lack of awareness of anti-graffiti coatings, stringent regulations and policies, and increase in raw material prices may hamper the growth of the anti-graffiti coatings industry over the forecast period.





Water-based anti-graffiti coatings have excellent performance and durability on various substrates. As a result, the preference for the same is increasing. Therefore, vendors are increasingly offering water-based anti-graffiti coatings to improve sales. This factor will lead to the expansion of the anti-graffiti coatings market at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period.



Nano-based anti-graffiti coatings are non-toxic and eco-friendly. As a result, the demand for these coatings is increasing. Therefore, this trend will have a positive impact on the overall market growth.



With the presence of several major players, the global anti-graffiti coatings market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients in improving their market positions, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-graffiti coatings manufacturers, which include 3M Co., Axalta Coating Systems LLC, DuluxGroup Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, and The Sherwin-Williams Co.



Also, the anti-graffiti coatings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



