NEW YORK, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is expected to witness a CAGR of approximately 6.0% over the forecast period, 2019-2024.



- Factors, such as the rising prevalence of tuberculosis, a growing initiative from government organization for tuberculosis awareness, a collaboration between academic and private players for novel drug development, and rising incidence of MDR and XDR cases in developing countries, are propelling the growth of the market studied.

- According to the WHO's 2017 Global Tuberculosis Report, approximately 6.3 million new cases of tuberculosis (TB) were reported in 2016. The report also estimated that the new cases corresponded to 61% of the estimated incidence of 10.4 million TB cases. According to WHO, the global treatment success rate in TB treatment was approximately 83%.

- Insights from the report mentioned above indicate that around ten countries account for approximately 76% of the total gap between total TB incidence and total TB reporting. The top countries contributing to this gap include India, Indonesia, and Nigeria.

- According to WHO, TB is the 9th leading cause of death worldwide and is the leading cause of death from a single infectious agent. The disease causes more deaths than that of HIV/AIDS.

- Furthermore, WHO estimates suggests that, in 2016, around 600,000 new cases of rifampicin-resistant (RR) TB were reported worldwide, while the number of new cases of multidrug-resistant (MDR) TB in the same year was estimated to be around 490,000. Approximately 50% of these new TB cases were reported in the regions of India, China, and the Russian Federation.

- Overall, the global burden of TB and MDR-TB is a challenge for leading medical regulatory institutions. The active interest of both medical communities and government alike, in curbing TB, is expected to increase the number of diagnoses for TB. This is, in turn, driving the growth of the global anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market, supported by the increasing global prevalence of TB and MDR-TB.



Scope of the Report

As per the scope of the report, Tuberculosis (TB) is a disease affecting the population across the world. Although tuberculosis is a curable disease, it still remains one of the most common causes of death among adults, particularly in emerging economies.



Key Market Trends

Hospitals/Clinics are Expected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the Coming Future



The WHO's strategy to prevent TB includes engaging all relevant healthcare providers in tuberculosis (TB) care, while control through public-private mix approach remains an essential component of the strategy.



The TB prevalence rate is more in countries, like China, India, and Africa, hence, the governments of these respective countries are trying to decrease the rate by increasing government initiatives and the number of hospitals.



As an example, China has used partnership between public hospitals and TB dispensaries as one of the strategies to reach the global TB control targets. According to the National Survey conducted in China, it was estimated that there were 203 TB-specific hospitals in China during 1999-2009 and later on, the Chinese government planned to double the number of hospitals.



The Department of Health of Hong Kong, as of 2015, operated around 17 chest clinics throughout the territory of Hong Kong, providing outpatient service mainly to patients suffering from TB. However, the total attendance at chest clinics decreased from 6,96,300 in 2014 to 6,72,600 in 2015. Most of the TB patients were diagnosed in private hospitals in India as of 2014, which is expected to continue the same way.



In the coming years, the number of hospitals and clinics for TB is expected to increase further with more government policies, which are a major factor for the growth of the market.



North America is Expected to be the Largest Market Over the Forecast Period



As per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, a total of 9,093 new cases of tuberculosis (TB) were reported in the United States, representing an incidence rate of 2.8 cases per 100,000 population.



According to the most recent TB surveillance report the United States continued to make slow progress toward TB elimination in 2016. CDC plays an important role in TB elimination by working with state and local partners in the United States.



The National Academy of Medicine, the CDC, and many state and local health departments have identified the importance of targeting prevention efforts at people with latent infection. Recently, one of the major priorities of the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Bureau of Tuberculosis Control was to make sure that individuals at high risk for progression from latent TB infection to TB disease finish the treatment and do not develop the disease.



The Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act can increase the current efforts to control tuberculosis (TB) in the United States by bringing millions of currently uninsured US citizens into the healthcare system. The US government is also expected to support the collection, analysis, and use of quality-assured data and technologies, such as mobile devices and geographical information services, to find out the best locations for new care and treatment sites, and/or existing sites that should be reinforced, so that appropriate services are widely and easily accessible.



The anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is likely to get influenced in the United States, with increasing healthcare expenditure and improved diagnostic strategies by the US government.



Competitive Landscape

The anti-tuberculosis therapeutics market is highly consolidated, with very few companies holding a substantial market share. With the rising focus of the healthcare sector on the development of novel drugs and the growing investment in the R&D, more small to mid-sized companies are estimated to enter into the market in the coming future.



Currently, companies such as Lupin, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd, and Johnson and Johnson hold the largest market share.



