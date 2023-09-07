The Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 10% by 2035, according to a market research report by Roots Analysis

Driven by the success of 14 approved antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) and a promising development pipeline, the field of ADCs has gained significant traction in the last few years

LONDON, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of "Antibody Drug Conjugate Market (7th Edition), 2023-2035" report to its list of offerings.

Antibody drug conjugates have emerged as a viable and potent option to selectively eradicate the tumor population, with minimal side effects. Till date, several clinical trials have demonstrated the efficacy and therapeutic superiority (over conventional cancer treatment options) of antibody-drug conjugates. Therefore, the increasing prevalence of various oncological disorders is one of the key drivers for the antibody drug conjugate market. Further, in the past few years, several well-funded start-ups / small companies, offering antibody drug conjugate having advanced linkers and more potent warheads have been established. Additionally, FDA has been actively reviewing and approving ADC therapeutics for cancer. The rising incidence of cancer in the US will drive the adoption of antibody drug conjugates. As per the American Cancer Society, over 1.9 million cancer patients were estimated to be diagnosed in the US in 2022.

To order this 710+ page report, which features 285+ figures and 350+ tables, please visit our Antibody Drug Conjugate Market Report

Key Market Insights

The landscape of antibody drug conjugates has steadily evolved over the past decade; more than 530 antibody drug conjugates therapy programs are being evaluated by over 140 drug developers, worldwide

Currently, 47% of the antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) are in discovery / preclinical stages of development; of these, close to 160 ADCs utilize auristatin and maytansinoid payloads to target a wide array of antigens

In order to gain a competitive edge, antibody drug conjugate developers are actively conducting multiple clinical trials across different geographies to explore novel targets for the treatment of a wide array of indications

Since 2010, over 565 clinical trials have been registered to evaluate the safety and efficacy of various antibody drug conjugates; majority of these studies have been conducted across various sites in the US

Various developers have recently evaluated more than 190 antibody drug conjugates in combination with other therapeutic modalities for the treatment of various oncological disorders

The growing interest of various stakeholders in this field is evident from the rise in partnership activity over the years; in fact, maximum partnerships were signed in 2022

Considering the enormous opportunities associated with antibody drug conjugates for the treatment of cancer, several investors have extended funds, worth nearly USD 30 billion , in the last decade

, in the last decade Several researchers from renowned universities, currently involved in evaluating efficacy and safety of antibody drug conjugates, have emerged as prominent KOLs

Over the years, the intellectual capital related to the therapeutic applications of ADCs has grown at a commendable pace, with more than 3,330 patents being filed by both industry and non-industry players

Grants worth over USD 135 million , disbursed across more than 245 instances, have been awarded for research activity related to antibody drug conjugates; nearly 90% of these grants extend a support period of up to 10 years

, disbursed across more than 245 instances, have been awarded for research activity related to antibody drug conjugates; nearly 90% of these grants extend a support period of up to 10 years Stakeholders are exploring diverse commercialization strategies across different stages of a drug's launch cycle; for drugs nearing patent expiry, these developers are expected to adopt lifecycle management strategies

With an objective to keep patients and healthcare professionals abreast with the developments, companies are deploying diverse promotional strategies for their respective products

Presently, around 35 players, across the globe, claim to have the required capabilities to offer contract manufacturing / conjugation services for antibody drug conjugates; of these, over 10 players are one-stop-shops

Our proprietary success protocol analysis highlights the impact of over 10 key factors that must be taken into consideration to determine the success of an antibody drug conjugate

An exclusive cost price analysis offers comprehensive insights on the cost of individual components and likely price of antibody drug conjugates

With 14 approved antibody drug conjugates and a promising developmental pipeline, the global antibody drug conjugates market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth of nearly 10% over the next decade

The projected opportunity within this segment is expected to be well distributed across different target disease indication, therapeutic area and key geographical regions

For additional details, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/antibody-drug-conjugates-market/270.html

The financial opportunity within the antibody drug conjugate market has been analysed across the following segments:

Target Disease Indication

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia



Breast Cancer



B-Cell Lymphoma



Cervical Cancer



Gastric Cancer



Lung Cancer



Multiple Myeloma



Renal Cancer



Other Target Disease Indications

Therapeutic Area

Hematological Cancer



Solid Tumor

Linker

Hydrazone (4-(4-Acetylphenoxy) Butanoic Acid (Acbut)



Maleimide



Maleimidocaproyl



Succinimidyl-4-(N-Maleimidomethyl) Cyclohexane-1-Carboxylate



Tetrapeptide-Based Linker



Valine-Alanine



Valine-Citrulline



Other Linkers

Payload

DM1



DM4



Duocarmycin



Monomethyl auristatin E (MMAE)



Monomethyl auristatin F (MMAF)



Ozogamicin



SG3199



SN-38 / Irinotecan



Other Payloads

Target Antigen

BCMA (TNFRSF17 / BCM)



CD19



CD22



CD30



CD79b



CEACAM5



HER-2 (ERBB2)



Nectin 4



Tissue factor



TROP-2



Other Target Antigen

Key Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World

The report features input from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom upcoming generations of antibody drug conjugates are likely to garner significant interest among therapy developers and end users. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews and surveys held with the following experts:

Christian Rohlff , (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Oxford BioTherapeutics)

, (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Oxford BioTherapeutics) Paul Jaminet (Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Angiex)

(Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Angiex) Sasha Koniev (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Syndivia)

Aldo Braca (President and Chief Executive Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals) and Giorgio Salciarini (Technical Business Development Senior Manager, BSP Pharmaceuticals)

(President and Chief Executive Officer, BSP Pharmaceuticals) and Giorgio Salciarini (Technical Business Development Senior Manager, BSP Pharmaceuticals) John Burt (Former Chief Executive Officer, Abzena)

(Former Chief Executive Officer, Abzena) Michael Schopperle (Chief Executive Officer, CureMeta)

(Chief Executive Officer, CureMeta) Jeff Landau (Chief Business Officer and Head of Strategy, CytomX)

(Chief Business Officer and Head of Strategy, CytomX) Wouter Verhoeven (Former Chief Business Officer, NBE-Therapeutics)

(Former Chief Business Officer, NBE-Therapeutics) Denis Angioletti (Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma)

(Chief Commercial Officer, Cerbios-Pharma) Toshimitsu Uenaka (President, Eisai) and Takashi Owa (Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Eisai)

(President, Eisai) and (Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Eisai) Justin Oh (Chief Business Officer, AbTis)

(Chief Business Officer, AbTis) Sukumar Sakamuri (Former Vice President and Head of Chemistry, AmbrX)

(Former Vice President and Head of Chemistry, AmbrX) Anthony DeBoer (Vice President, Business Development, Synaffix)

(Vice President, Business Development, Synaffix) Christian Bailly (Former Director of CDMO, Pierre Fabre )

(Former Director of CDMO, ) Jennifer L. Mitcham (Former Director, SMARTag ADCs and Bioconjugates, Catalent Pharma Solutions) and Stacy McDonald (Former Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions)

(Former Director, SMARTag ADCs and Bioconjugates, Catalent Pharma Solutions) and (Former Group Product Manager, Catalent Pharma Solutions) Laurent Ducry (Former Head of Bioconjugates Commercial Development, Lonza)

Mark Wright (Former Site Head, Piramal Healthcare)

(Former Site Head, Piramal Healthcare) Tatsuya Okuzumi (General Manager, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services)

(General Manager, Ajinomoto Bio-Pharma Services) Alan Burnett (Professor, School of Medicine, Cardiff University)

(Professor, School of Medicine, University) Anonymous (Chief Executive Officer, Leading CMO)

Anonymous (Director, Business Development, Leading CMO)

The report also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in the development of antibody drug conjugates; each profile features a brief overview of the company, financial information (if available), details related to product portfolio, recent developments, and an informed future outlook.

ADC Therapeutics

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Byondis

Daiichi Sankyo

Genentech

Gilead Sciences

ImmunoGen

Pfizer

RemeGen

Key Questions Answered

What are ADCs / antibody drug conjugates?

How many antibody drug conjugates are available in the market?

What is the mechanism of action of antibody drug conjugates?

What are the most common antigens targeted by antibody drug conjugates?

How many companies are developing antibody drug conjugates?

Which are the key companies in the antibody drug conjugate market?

What is the partnership and collaboration trend in the antibody drug conjugates industry?

How big is the ADC market?

What is the top selling antibody-drug conjugate?

What is the growth rate of antibody drug conjugate market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in the antibody drug conjugates market?

Table of Contents

Preface Executive Summary Introduction Market Landscape Target Competitiveness Analysis Company and Drug Profiles Clinical Trial Analysis Key Opinion Leaders Combination Therapies Partnerships and Collaborations Funding and Investment Analysis Patent Analysis Academic Grants Analysis Key Commercialization Strategies Promotional Analysis Success Protocol Analysis Novel Conjugation and Linker Technology Platforms Assessment of Non-Clinical Data First in Human Dosing Cost Price Analysis Case Study 1: Contract Manufacturing of Antibody-Drug Conjugates Case Study 2: Companion Diagnostics for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Therapeutics SWOT Analysis Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis Executive Insights Conclusion Appendix 1: Tabulated Data Appendix 2: List of Companies and Organizations

To purchase a copy, please visit https://www.rootsanalysis.com/reports/antibody-drug-conjugates-market/270.html

You may also be interested in the following titles:

Contact:

Gaurav Chaudhary

+1 (415) 800 3415

+44 (122) 391 1091

[email protected]

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/742223/Roots_Analysis_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Roots Analysis